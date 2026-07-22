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US Military Launches 11th Consecutive Night Of Strikes On Iran

US military says it's launched an 11th night of strikes on Iran as they vie for control of choked-off Strait of Hormuz.

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US Military Launches 11th Consecutive Night Of Strikes On Iran
The US military said it launched an 11th night of strikes on Iran Wednesday.

 The US military said it launched an 11th night of strikes on Iran Wednesday as the two countries vie for control of the Strait of Hormuz. US Central Command did not immediately reveal the targets being struck in the latest wave, which comes after Trump telegraphed that strikes would be intensifying.

US Central Command said on social media that the latest strikes "are designed to continue degrading Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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