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Pete Hegseth Estimates Iran War Has Cost $37.5 Billion So Far

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Tuesday the Iran war has cost the United States $37.5 billion so far, up from a previous estimate of nearly $29 billion in mid-May.

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Pete Hegseth Estimates Iran War Has Cost $37.5 Billion So Far

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Tuesday the Iran war has cost the United States $37.5 billion so far, up from a previous estimate of nearly $29 billion in mid-May.

"The estimate we have as of today is $37.5 billion," Hegseth testified during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing at which he defended a request for some $67 billion in supplemental funding for the Pentagon.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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