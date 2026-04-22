Trump's Big Credit To Asim Munir, Shehbaz Sharif For Iran Ceasefire. How Pakistan Gains From It

Just hours before the US-Iran ceasefire was set to expire, American President Donald Trump extended it "indefinitely", citing a request from Pakistan. In his statement, Trump said he wanted to give time to the "seriously fractured" Iranian regime to come up with a "unified proposal" for a permanent peace deal. This is the first time the US has not put a deadline on Tehran's next move, and Trump has credited his counsel with the Pakistani leadership for the change in strategy.

"Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal," Trump posted on his Truth Social site.

But the blockade of ports on Iran's coast in the Strait of Hormuz will remain in place, Trump said, while the US military will "in all other respects, remain ready and able".

The ceasefire, he said, will be extended "until such time as their proposal is submitted and discussions are concluded, one way or the other."

What Pakistan Said

Pakistan's Prime Minister later thanked Trump for accepting Islamabad's request to extend the ceasefire and for showing "trust and confidence" in its "diplomatic efforts".

"On my personal behalf and on behalf of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, I sincerely thank President Trump for graciously accepting our request to extend the ceasefire to allow ongoing diplomatic efforts to take their course. With the trust and confidence reposed in, Pakistan shall continue its earnest efforts for negotiated settlement of conflict," Munir wrote in a post on X.

"I sincerely hope that both sides will continue to observe the ceasefire and be able to conclude a comprehensive 'Peace Deal' during the second round of talks scheduled at Islamabad for a permanent end to the conflict," he added.

If Islamabad were indeed the Trump whisperer to hold any further attacks on Iran, it would give a massive boost to its diplomatic profile and bolster its global accountability.

Earlier, even Iranian leaders had expressed gratitude to the Pakistani leadership for their diplomatic efforts on several occasions.

ALSO READ: What To Know As Trump Extends Ceasefire In Iran War

How Pakistan Got The Peacemaker Role

Behind Pakistan's frantic efforts to narrow differences between Iran and the US in its newfound role as global peacemaker is an attempt to recast its diplomatic standing and attract business. An unstable Middle East is not in cash-strapped Islamabad's favour, as it is not only a challenge to regional peace but also threatens to drag it into the conflict due to its security pact with Saudi Arabia and its dependency on energy supplies shipped from the Gulf.

According to a recent report by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), “Rising oil prices increase the import bill, intensify inflationary pressures, and place downward pressure on the exchange rate, thereby slowing economic activity."

"The existing closure of the Strait of Hormuz, if prolonged, can elevate industrial input costs and weaken overall business confidence. Furthermore, higher energy prices may also widen the trade deficit and strain external financing needs,' it added

Often seen as an international problem child due to constant internal threats of religious extremism and its economy perennially on the brink, Islamabad seized the opportunity of its relative neutrality in the conflict and its good ties with both warring nations to take the role of "adult in the room".

During a three-day visit to Tehran last week, Pakistan's powerful military chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, managed to negotiate a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, along with a breakthrough on opening the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz, albeit it was short-lived.

ALSO READ: Trump Extends Iran Ceasefire In A Big U-Turn, Says Hormuz Blockade To Continue

What Pakistan Stands To Gain From This

Pakistan's image in many quarters has been that of a failed economy that supports terrorists. However, as the only nuclear-armed nation in the Muslim world with an army of 600,000 soldiers, Islamabad believes it has been punching below its weight.

As a new multipolar order takes shape, leaders in Pakistan are seeking greater sway, using the country's military prowess to counterbalance the longstanding weaknesses of a weak economy and tumultuous politics, according to a report by The Guardian.

Pakistan's economic vulnerability has been on display in recent times, with the nation experiencing daily power cuts to save money and an emergency $3 billion loan taken from Saudi Arabia. It hopes that with greater global stature, it could attract more investment. However, that would also depend on economic reforms such as lower taxes and more robust laws.

Under Munir's leadership, Pakistan has already secured several economic pacts with the US. If the negotiations manage to end the war, it will further boost Islamabad's credibility and open other opportunities for it.

But some experts have pointed out that if the talks blow up, Pakistan could end up with some of the blame. Already, Islamabad has been facing allegations that it is furthering US interests more than acting as a neutral mediator. Such an impression would not go down well with sections within Pakistan that disapprove of the US, according to a report by the Indian Express.

ALSO READ: Iran Threatens To End Gulf Nations' Oil Production As Truce Deadline Nears

How Pakistan Got The Role

The opening came to Islamabad's way when President Trump needed an interlocutor with Iran, a task that Munir reportedly took on after a surprise June 2025 visit to the White House. For Tehran, Pakistan's diplomatic support during last year's 12-day conflict with Israel cemented ties.

Ali Sarwar Naqvi, a former senior Pakistani diplomat, told The Guardian that Iran did not have faith in traditional European diplomatic venues, such as Geneva and Vienna, to host the talks. "Pakistan has the confidence of all the permanent members of the [UN] Security Council. And Pakistan also has the trust of Iran...Pakistan is a big country with nuclear capability, and it is strategically located," he said.

Moreover, Islamabad has also managed to balance close ties with Beijing and Washington for decades. It has also maintained a deep partnership with the Gulf states. Pakistan was able to leverage all its connections to provide assurances to Iran to enter into peace negotiations.

Zamir Akram, a former Pakistani ambassador, noted that Pakistan's embassy in Washington had represented Iranian interests there since the 1979 revolution.

"Pakistan's role today does not come out of the blue," Akram told The Guardian. "Pakistan's job now is to make sure that both sides believe they are getting an honourable exit."

Should India Be Concerned?

In the immediate term, an end to the conflict in the Middle East is good news for India, irrespective of who mediates.

However, there may be some concerns in the long run, as a diplomatically isolated Pakistan is in India's interests.

Islamabad's diplomatic efforts have also laid bare the global influence of Pakistan's army chief and the 'hybrid' nature of Islamabad's power corridors.

A strengthening of Munir, and thus the military, has consequences not just for Pakistan's democracy but for India too. Pakistan's military has been historically hostile towards New Delhi, and the peace overtures have mostly come when the civilian leadership has been relatively powerful.

The greater international attention on Pakistan as a 'facilitator of peace' may also further embolden its military, especially if more arms sales are unlocked.

