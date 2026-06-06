US Iran War Live Updates: Balls of fire were seen in the skies over Kuwait as missile and drone attacks were thwarted, while the sound of sirens rent the air, marking an escalation in the region that was sitting on a fragile ceasefire.
United States military officials said Iran launched seven ballistic missiles toward neighboring Gulf nations of Kuwait and Bahrain, hours after reporting four Iranian "one-way attack" drones were thwarted. US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it intercepted six of the missiles Iran launched and the seventh "did not reach its intended target."
Despite the latest back-and-forth attacks, US President Donald Trump told reporters that "the situation with Iran seems to be going quite well". He claimed that Iran is left with 21 per cent of their missiles, adding that Tehran is left with no choice when it comes to outcomes of the war that is now in its fourth month.
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Kuwait Intercepts Missiles, Bahrain Sounds Sirens
Kuwait's military said forces were intercepting missiles and drones attacking the country, while Bahrain activated air raid sirens and told residents to move to the nearest safe location and follow official instructions.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard said it targeted the Ali Al Salem airbase, which hosts US forces in Kuwait, and the US Navy's 5th Fleet in the tiny Gulf island nation of Bahrain, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.
US Hits Iran Radar Sites, Downs Tehran's Ballistic Missiles
The US military said it shot down Iranian ballistic missiles and drones launched toward the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf Arab allies, while striking some of the Islamic Republic's coastal surveillance radar sites in response, an exchange of fire that further frayed a shaky ceasefire with Tehran.
US Central Command said on social media Friday night that Iran fired seven ballistic missiles toward Kuwait and Bahrain, with US forces intercepting six of the missiles and a seventh failing to reach its target. The military said there were no reports of harm to US personnel.
The exchange of strikes comes as the Trump administration ramps up pressure on Iran to make a deal to end the conflict.