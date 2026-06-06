US Iran War Live Updates: Balls of fire were seen in the skies over Kuwait as missile and drone attacks were thwarted, while the sound of sirens rent the air, marking an escalation in the region that was sitting on a fragile ceasefire.

United States military officials said Iran launched seven ballistic missiles toward neighboring Gulf nations of Kuwait and Bahrain, hours after reporting four Iranian "one-way attack" drones were thwarted. US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it intercepted six of the missiles Iran launched and the seventh "did not reach its intended target."

Despite the latest back-and-forth attacks, US President Donald Trump told reporters that "the situation with Iran seems to be going quite well". He claimed that Iran is left with 21 per cent of their missiles, adding that Tehran is left with no choice when it comes to outcomes of the war that is now in its fourth month.

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