Israel Spying On Trump's Iran Negotiators? US Intelligence Raises Concerns

Recent US intelligence assessments have reportedly raised concerns over alleged Israeli efforts to gather information about American officials involved in negotiations with Iran. The reports come at a particularly sensitive time, as Washington continues diplomatic talks with Tehran while maintaining its longstanding strategic and military partnership with Israel in the region.

According to American officials familiar with the matter, intelligence reports have suggested that Israeli spy agencies may have intensified surveillance activities aimed at understanding the US negotiating position in talks with Iran.

The reports reportedly focus on senior American officials, including Steve Witkoff, President Trump's top negotiator; Elbridge A. Colby, the Pentagon's top policy official; and one of his main deputies, Michael P DiMino IV, The New York Times reported.

The United States and Israel have long been aware that both countries collect intelligence on each other, but some US officials say the reported efforts have exceeded accepted limits.

One intelligence assessment reportedly identified an elevated counterintelligence risk linked to Israel, raising the threat level from "high" to "critical." The report, written by the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) with contributions from other military and security agencies, examined multiple incidents involving alleged attempts to monitor American military personnel and government officials.

The DIA report was reportedly drafted after US defence personnel in Israel discovered that software allegedly capable of monitoring communications had been installed on their phones.

The concerns emerge despite an exceptionally close military partnership between the two countries. Since the escalation of tensions with Iran, military cooperation between the US and Israel has remained at an unprecedented level. Military personnel from both countries work closely through US Central Command and coordinate on a range of operational and strategic matters.

However, officials said Israel's interest extends beyond battlefield intelligence. US officials said Israel's primary interest appears to be understanding President Donald Trump's approach to the negotiations and tracking any shifts in Washington's position during the talks.

The issue could complicate future intelligence-sharing arrangements between the two allies. Some officials have suggested that if concerns persist, the Pentagon may consider additional restrictions on the type of information accessible to Israeli counterparts.

The intelligence concerns come against the backdrop of differing approaches toward Iran. While President Trump has continued to pursue a negotiated settlement with Tehran, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pushed for a tougher strategy aimed at further degrading Iran's capabilities and weakening its government.

Meanwhile, a White House official rejected the allegations, describing the claims as inaccurate. “This entire story is false and sourced to someone who doesn't have any knowledge of what's going on,” the official was quoted as saying by NBC News.

Israel has also denied the accusations. A spokesperson for the Israeli Embassy in Washington stated that Israel does not spy on American government officials or institutions. “Israel's intelligence collection efforts are aimed at its enemies, not its allies. Any claims to the contrary are either misinformed or politically motivated,” they added.