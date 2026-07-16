Google DeepMind Employee Reveals Why He Quit Company: 'Couldn't Stay In Good Conscience'

A Google DeepMind employee has revealed that he resigned over the company's recent deal with the US Pentagon. Alex Turner, a research scientist who worked for more than two years on AI safety at Google DeepMind, quit the company in June, stating that he made the decision soon after it became clear that the Pentagon was going to use Google's artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities for classified work.

In a blog post published on Wednesday (Jul 15), Turner revealed that senior management insisted that Google would not sign the agreement with the US government.

"Senior management had insisted that Google wouldn't sign. I disagreed with them, but they largely ignored my warnings," wrote Turner, adding: "Google still signed a deal handing over their AI without restrictions against killer robots or mass AI spying. Google's contract restrictions were even weaker than OpenAI's. At that point, I couldn't stay at Google in good conscience, so I left," wrote Turner.

The Pentagon confirmed in early May that it reached an agreement with Google and a group of other companies, including Microsoft, Amazon, and OpenAI, for "lawful operational use."

"I think I would have stayed a few more months if they hadn't signed the deal. When Google signed, I just couldn't do any more work. My brain said 'no,'" said Turner.

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As for his future, Turner is yet to join a new company, having rebuffed attempts from other AI behemoths.

"When an employee leaves a top AI lab, it's often into the arms of another. They usually rack up a huge bonus that way. That's not what I did: I didn't flirt with competitor labs and I declined outreach from the OpenAI safety team. I'm unemployed right now."

Turner is not the only Google employee to have expressed reservations regarding the deal. In April, approximately 600 employees signed a petition, asking the company not to enter into any deal involving classified work.

While the contract includes language stating that the AI system was not intended for domestic mass surveillance or autonomous weapons, it also states that Google does not have the right to control or veto lawful government operational decision-making.