"They Are Nuts, Crazy": Trump's "Blow Up" Threat To Iran If Peace Deal Fails

US President Donald Trump has hit out at Iran once again as the war with Tehran entered its 100th day on Sunday. In an interview broadcast by NBC on the day, Trump called Iranians "crazy people", threatening to "blow up" the country.

The US President's comments come as the US and Iran continue to strike a peace deal indirectly.

"I had to stop a country - a very powerful, very dangerous country - from having a nuclear weapon because they'd use it. They'd blow up the world. They are nuts. They are crazy people," Trump said.

In his NBC "Meet The Press" interview, Trump claimed he was doing the world and the US a "service" by not letting Iran have a nuclear weapon even though he "likes" them. "You don't want to let them have a nuclear weapon and I'm doing the world a service."

The US President said he wanted to settle the issue of Iran having the supposed nuclear weapon through negotiations, while also launching a striking threat.

"I'm gonna do it even through negotiation where we're very close to a deal, or I'm gonna blow the hell out of them and it's going to be very easy for me," he said.

However, he claimed that the war with Iran was not an endless conflict.

"I don't like these endless wars. This is not an endless war. We have been doing this for three months and much of it has been under a pretty good form of ceasefire," he said.

US-Iran Peace Deal Near?

Talking about a timeline of the peace deal with Iran, negotiations regarding which are still on, Trump said that the two countries were "very close" to it.

"We're very close. We have a couple of points; they don't even seem like big points. They've conceded the fact that they will not have nuclear weapons," he said.

The US President said that while everyone was happy with Iran not developing nuclear weapons, he was not. Trump claimed he wanted Iran to not purchase nuclear weapons as well.

The US President also claimed that while Tehran pushed back against this proposal "a little", they ultimately agreed on not developing or buying nuclear weapons.

Talking about Iran's nuclear dust, Trump said, "If we make a deal, we will go together - it will be our equipment - we will take it out and destroy it. If we don't make a deal, then we are going to take them out militarily very harshly, and we will wait until we do that before we go."

Mojtaba Khamenei 'Seriously Injured'

When asked about Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Ali Khamenei, who has not come into public view since he assumed office, Trump claimed he was "seriously injured".

"I don't want to say whether or not I know where he is, but there's a good probability that I do. He's very seriously injured."

Talking about why Iran has not yet signed the deal, Trump said, "It's a very hard thing for them. There are things they never thought they'd be doing that they're going to have to do. They've got no choice. And it takes a little while - you're talking about 47 years of getting away with whatever they wanted."