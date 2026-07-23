US-Saudi Nuclear Agreement Hinges On Riyadh Recognising Israel: Trump

President Donald Trump said Thursday that a nuclear deal between the United States and Saudi Arabia was "totally subject" to Riyadh joining the Abraham Accords recognising Israel.

Washington brokered the Abraham Accords during Trump's first term, seeking to build bridges between Israel and the Arab world.

The deal to establish a civilian nuclear program in Saudi Arabia "will be approved, but is totally subject to Saudi Arabia joining the very respected and successful Abraham Accords," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

Saudi Arabia was engaged in tentative talks on normalizing ties with Israel in 2023, but abruptly pulled out as the Gaza war erupted.

It has said it would not recognize Israel without an independent Palestinian state.

Trump's announcement came a day after the United States and Saudi Arabia announced a landmark deal that would establish a civilian nuclear program in the kingdom, but which critics fear could pave the way to enrichment and an atomic arms race.

The move comes as the United States fights a war with Iran that began in large part over concerns about Tehran's nuclear program -- still a key point of contention in now-stalled peace talks.

The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco are signatories to the Abraham Accords, establishing diplomatic, economic and security ties. A fourth country, Sudan, is yet to formalise relations. Non-Arab Kazakhstan -- which already recognised Israel -- agreed to join last November.

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