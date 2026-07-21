Iran Say It Hit US Military Targets In Bahrain, Kuwait

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Tuesday they hit US military targets including air defence systems in Bahrain and Kuwait, state news agency IRNA reported.

The Guards said they struck two air defence systems and a radar installation at two different US outposts in Bahrain, as well as missile defence systems and radars and satellite reception systems in Kuwait.

"With this radar sweep, the enemy should prepare for even more decisive and powerful waves of drone and missile attacks," the Guards said in a statement carried by IRNA.

The announcement came as the United States said it struck Iranian military command centres, air defence systems and missile launch sites in overnight attacks.

Iran's army said it targeted "three major US bases in Kuwait" with kamikaze drones.

Targets including administrative buildings and direction-finding antennas at Camp Arifjan, a helicopter parking area at Camp Al Udairi and "the troop accommodation building" at Ahmad Al Jaber Air Base, according to Iranian state.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)