'Paranthas At Rs 1,100, Eggs For Rs 500': Man Complains About 'Absurd' Hotel Food Prices

A guest staying at a five-star hotel in Mumbai has sparked a social media debate about the pricing at premium establishments after paying Rs 2,300 for a parantha, three eggs, curd and 'milkshake'. In a now-viral video titled, 'What the hell', the guest expressed shock at the pricing, highlighting the high markup, with the eggs costing Rs 499 plus taxes, which he dubbed 'absurd'.

"Just look at this, I ordered dinner, nothing too fancy. Just aloo ka paratha, some boiled eggs and a bowl of curd and vanilla milkshake," the user, who goes by the handle @the90millennialguy, can be heard saying in the Instagram video.

"Just look at the bill, this is Rs 2,300. Meaning the eggs cost five hundred rupees, like Rs 499 plus taxes. Currently, I'm in Mumbai, and I'm staying at the Hilton."

"Pricing isn't normally that much of a hassle every time I visit a little expensive places, and I know there's a cost to that infrastructure in itself, but Rs 500 for three eggs?"

While the guest understood the premium associated with five-star amenities, they found the pricing of basic items, such as eggs, to be disproportionate and excessive.

"Okay, you can overcharge, and you can add whatever the markup is," the guest said, adding: "I don't think these are fancy eggs; they are basic eggs which cost Rs 10-12 per piece. You can charge a 4x to 5x markup but each egg is costing around Rs 160-Rs 170. This is absurd. I don't believe this."

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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Mixed Social Media Reactions

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 2.2 lakh views and divided social media between those finding the cost absurd and those defending premium hotel pricing.

"Nobody is talking about parathas 1100 for a plate of parathas. now that is absurd!!," said one user while another added: "My understanding is that for an international traveller the cost translates to about 20-25 Dollars/Euros. Which is quite in the range. And I like to believe they have a lot of foreign tourists."

A third commented: "I don't understand this rubbish complaint. Why did you not have a buffet breakfast at the coffee shop? Would have cost you half the price. Then you have ordered in-room dining service, which comes with extra charges. Dude, you should have done some of your math before ordering in-room dining. Moreover, don't expect Dhaba rate at a 5-star hotel. This whole comparison of rates is so annoying."

A fourth said: "The eggs were Rs 50. The convenience of having them delivered to your bed was Rs 450. Next, please don't complain that airport coffee costs more than a homemade coffee."