"Rs 2 Crore For A 2BHK?" Delhi Couple Earning Rs 2 Lakh Says Buying A Home Is Out Of Reach

A viral Reddit post by a Delhi resident has sparked a debate on the rising cost of housing in the national capital, with the user claiming that even a combined monthly income of Rs 2 lakh is not enough to buy a modest 2BHK flat in the city. The user said that despite earning Rs 2 lakh a month with his partner, home ownership remains "out of reach." While searching for properties in established neighbourhoods such as Dwarka and Pitampura, the couple found that 2BHK flats in safe, well-connected areas were priced between Rs 2 crore and Rs 2.5 crore.

"For people who don't have any backing from parents or ancestral money, it is out of reach for us. For example, we looked at flats in Dwarka, Pitampura, etc., and it is way out of our loan range. Wtf do we do? Does anyone have any suggestions as to where we can buy?" the user wrote.

See the post here:

The post resonated with thousands of salaried professionals, many of whom said buying a home in Delhi has become increasingly difficult for those relying solely on regular incomes. Several users blamed soaring property prices on developers marketing standard apartments as "ultra-luxury" projects, while others pointed to political and bureaucratic investments that have pushed real estate values far beyond the pace of salary growth.

Many also argued that renting the same property often costs far less than paying the monthly EMI on a home loan, making ownership financially impractical even for high-income households.

One user wrote, "Koi point nahi hai leke, I earn 4.5 lakhs a month and bought a house last year for 2.5 CR ( with registry, some minor renovation etc, 3 CR tak aa gaya bill) Ab EMI takes 35% salary, and the AI powered job crisis keeps me up all night in anxiety. Rent as long as you can or move to a Tier 2 - Tier 3, with relatively cleaner air and less stress and expenses."

Another commented, "Buying a home or even rents both are expensive. If Pitampura, dwarka are expensive consider nearby or other area where costs are more reasonable. I believe 2L salary pm not a small amount with the right priorities and disciplined saving habits."

A third user suggested, "My personal strategy has been to live on rent and invest my savings in plots instead of buying a flat. In my experience, especially in tier 2 cities where I have good local knowledge and connections, plots have given much better returns. What has worked for me is buying one large plot, selling it after appreciation and then using those profits to buy two or three smaller plots. Repeating that cycle has compounded my returns much faster than owning a flat would have."