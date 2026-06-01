From Rs 30,000 Salary To Rs 2 Lakh/Month: Why This Mumbai Engineer Quit His Job To Drive A Cab

A Mumbai-based engineering graduate has captured social media's attention after sharing how he walked away from a conventional corporate career to build a successful commercial fleet business.

The story came to light through a viral video posted by Canadian content creator Caleb Friesen during a cab ride conversation. In the clip, the driver revealed that after completing his engineering degree, he chose not to accept a corporate job that offered a monthly salary of around ₹30,000.

Instead, he entered the transport business with a single commercial vehicle, believing that the typical entry-level salary available to fresh engineering graduates did not align with his long-term financial ambitions. Rather than pursuing a traditional office job, he focused on building his own business from the ground up.

Over time, his venture expanded from one vehicle to a fleet of four commercial cars. According to him, the business now generates close to ₹2 lakh in monthly income after expenses, significantly higher than what he would have earned at the start of his corporate career.

During the conversation, he acknowledged that leaving a stable career path involved uncertainty, but said calculated risks are often necessary for those seeking financial independence and business ownership.

The video also featured a message of encouragement for people struggling in their careers. He urged others not to give up on their goals, stressing that success often comes from persistence and the willingness to explore unconventional opportunities.

The story has resonated strongly online, with many social media users praising his entrepreneurial mindset and willingness to challenge traditional career expectations. Supporters pointed out that beyond creating wealth for himself, his growing fleet has also generated employment opportunities for other drivers.

The viral success story reflects a broader shift among some young Indian professionals, who are increasingly weighing entrepreneurship, asset ownership and flexibility against the security of conventional white-collar careers. While the traditional corporate route remains a popular choice, stories like this are fueling conversations about alternative paths to financial success and professional fulfillment.