Video: US Navy Fires Upon, Seizes Iranian-Flagged Ship In Hormuz

Tension between Washington and Tehran escalated over the weekend as the US Navy fired upon and boarded an Iranian-flagged cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman, the first seizure in the US blockade of Iranian ports near the Strait of Hormuz. US President Donald Trump said the vessel named Touska was seized by American forces after failing to respond to a warning to stop.

Iran has said the attack on the ship was a violation of the ceasefire and it would retaliate soon for the "act of armed piracy". Iran also refused to participate in the second round of peace talks with the US, slated to be held in Islamabad.

What The US Said

According to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance intercepted a vessel named Touska as it transited the north Arabian Sea en route to Bandar Abbas in Iran. In a post on X, it said US forces issued multiple warnings and informed the Iranian-flagged vessel that it was violating the US blockade.

"After Touska's crew failed to comply with repeated warnings over six hours, Spruance directed the vessel to evacuate its engine room. Spruance disabled Touska's propulsion by firing several rounds from the destroyer's 5-inch MK 45 gun into Touska's engine room. US Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit later boarded the non-compliant vessel, which remains in US custody," it added.

CENTCOM also shared a video of the operation, where the USS Spruance can be seen warning the Touska to stop before opening fire at the Iranian vessel.

Later, the US President posted on his Truth Social platform that the Iranian-flagged cargo ship, "nearly 900 feet long and weighing almost as much as an aircraft carrier, tried to get past our naval blockade, and it did not go well for them."

Les forces iraniennes ont ciblé des navires de guerre américains avec des drones après que des Marines aient attaqué et abordé le M/V Touska battant pavillon iranien - Tasnim.



Vidéo : interception du M/V Touska par la marine américaine pic.twitter.com/8Ac5Tzwvob — Renard Jean-Michel (@Renardpaty) April 20, 2026

Trump said the US forces gave "fair warning" to the ship to stop, which was ignored, "so our Navy ship stopped them right in their tracks by blowing a hole in the engine room."

"The TOUSKA is under US Treasury sanctions because of their prior history of illegal activity. We have full custody of the ship and are seeing what's on board," it added.

Blackade at Hormuz

The critical shipping route remained closed on Monday after confusion over the weekend about whether tankers could transit the strait. Tehran had initially said ships could pass through Hormuz before abruptly halting almost all traffic through it less than 24 hours later. About a fifth of the global supply passes through Hormuz during peacetime.

Iran has also refused to participate in the peace talks with the US, as the two-week ceasefire between the two nations is set to end on April 22.

Trump has meanwhile threatened to destroy every power plant and bridge in Iran if Tehran fails to negotiate a deal soon. Iranians have denied conceding to several of the points the US president has said are part of the plan, including the end of their nuclear programme and handing over stockpiles of enriched uranium to the US.