"Are We Overspending?": Pune Family's Rs 2.2 Lakh Monthly Budget Sparks Debate

A Pune woman's breakdown of her family's Rs 2.2 lakh monthly budget has gone viral, mostly because one of the biggest expenses isn't what people expect. Sharing a video on social media, Singh captioned the clip: "Rs 2.2 lakh/month in Pune for a family of 3, including EMI... and still feels less sometimes." She asked if this is the "new normal" or if they are "overspending".

"We both work. We cook our own food. We don't even spend on petrol because we have an EV. Even so, we end up spending Rs 2.2 lakh per month," she said in the video.

"Let me tell you how."

Watch the video here:

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While housing and food take up a significant share, she said one of their biggest expense goes toward their child's daycare.

The biggest chunk of their monthly expense is Rs 1.1 lakh as EMI, which goes towards a house they have booked.

They currently live in a rented house, and the rent is Rs 28,000 per month.

The amount spent on groceries is Rs 20,000, and they keep Rs 15,000 for going out and eating at restaurants.

Rs 500 for internet, Rs 6,000 for electricity and Rs 3,000 for ordering food from Zomato or Swiggy. She then said Rs 10,000 is kept for shopping expenses. She said Rs 1,800 is for the house help.

Among other expenses, the social media users were particularly curious about the child's daycare fees, which are Rs 30,000. Many users felt that it was unnecessary, and the amount was a bit too much for a toddler.

Woman clarifies

While explaining, she said, "Daycare costs around 30,000 and includes the nursery fee. In areas like Viman Nagar and Kalyani Nagar, these are the usual prices."

"Some people feel my rent is low, but rents in such locations are actually quite high. So if you live in a good area, this kind of expense is normal."

"And I'm paying EMI because the house is still under construction."

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Social media reaction

"What do you pay the EMI for when you pay rent of Rs 28,000?" one user wrote in the comment section.

"I think, a cook can save your dining out and Zomato expense. We did the same," another user suggested.

"This is actually true! Seen so many reels with fake values, but thank you for sharing with so much transparency," a third user added.