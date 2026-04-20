Gunfire, U-Turns, Threats: A Chaotic Weekend In Hormuz

After Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on X on Friday that the Strait of Hormuz was "completely open," a tanker stuck in the Persian Gulf immediately lifted anchor and began heading for the narrow waterway.

The ship believed it had permission to cross as part of a deal to get Indian ships out, its owner told Bloomberg, speaking on condition of anonymity in order to discuss sensitive information. The vessel was communicating with Indian officials via a WhatsApp group and over email. As the ship neared Iran, it picked up a recorded message saying that the strait was blocked, but its Indian contacts said it was clear to pass. Then, as it got within around 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) of the Iranian coast, it was hailed by the Iranian navy and told to turn around.

Araghchi's statement, coupled with announcements by US President Donald Trump that the vital maritime chokepoint was open, kicked off a chaotic 24 hours as operators tested the openness of the strait, according to ship owners, agents and security consultants, who spoke to Bloomberg on condition of anonymity in order to discuss sensitive issues. While a small number of vessels did make it through the waterway on Saturday, most others turned around and abandoned their attempts. By Sunday, observed transits had ground to a halt, and the US Navy fired on and seized an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel, the first since their blockade began - slamming shut the brief window of opportunity.

At least 135 million barrels of crude and refined products are held on tankers stuck in the Persian Gulf, according to ship tracking data compiled by Bloomberg.

The past two days have been marked by confusion in the Persian Gulf as ships tried to interpret a succession of mixed messages. Iranian media reported that its military would refuse passage for ships linked to "enemy" states. Tehran said that its conditions for keeping the strait open included an end to a US blockade on its shipping, which the US said would remain in place. US officials are scheduled to leave for Islamabad on Monday for talks, but Iran has said it does not see "a clear prospect" for productive negotiations.

In the region, crews simply struggled to understand whether they were being granted passage or not.

"This wasn't expected," the Indian officials told shipowners by WhatsApp, according to one owner who received the messages. "We have raised the issue with the highest authorities. If you are asked to stop, please stop and comply."

India's Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Around noon on Saturday, several vessels again tried to make the crossing, having received indications from Iranian and Indian authorities that it would be safe to pass.

Among them was an Indian tanker. As it neared Larak Island off the Iranian coast, it was approached by small boats carrying men armed with guns and rocket propelled grenades, according to two people with knowledge of the situation. Shots were fired from the boats.

"My name is second on your list!" the captain of one of the ships was heard saying to the Iranian navy, according to two people with ships in the region. "You gave me clearance to go. You are firing now, let me turn back."

The tanker made a U-turn, and headed back out of Iranian waters.

On Saturday afternoon, the official spokesperson for India's Ministry of External Affairs posted on X that India had summoned Iran's ambassador over the threats to shipping.

The gunfire sparked a new round of tumult in the strait. Shipping data shows four container ships turned around after the attack.

The crew of the ship that had attempted to cross on Friday night were already heading back into the waterway at the time; after they heard gunfire and news of the attack on the radio, they once again abandoned their journey.

Soon after, according to several ship owners, Iranian authorities sent out a broadcast declaring that the Strait of Hormuz was once again closed.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Navy issued a statement Saturday afternoon warning vessels not to leave their anchorages in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, and that approaching the strait "will be considered cooperation with the enemy, and the violating vessel will be targeted."

Iran and the US have said they are negotiating over a deal to end the hostilities in the region, but the two sides' public positions remain far apart. The US wants Iran to give up its stocks of enriched uranium, which Iran has said it is unwilling to do. Tehran has said that its opening of the straits is conditional on a ceasefire in Lebanon. On Saturday, Israel struck what it called a "terrorist cell" in south Lebanon.

Iran's fresh closure of the strait, less than 24 hours after having declared it open, didn't surprise the biggest Arab producers of oil and gas, who were skeptical the strait was accessible in the first place, according to people familiar with the situation, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The producers want to see the more than 200 laden vessels that are stuck in the Gulf clear the strait and head to market before they begin to ramp up output, they said. They also need to bring in other vessels to relieve full storage tanks and make room for new volumes.

The UAE's biggest producer Adnoc did consider doing just that, according to one of the people. On Friday, just after Araghchi's statement, two Adnoc-owned LNG tankers approached Hormuz empty, hugging the UAE's coastal waters. However, they halted off the port of Khor Fakkan, after the company decided not to risk the journey, concerned for the safety of the ships and crew, and worried that once in the Gulf they may become stuck there, adding to the buildup of traffic.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)