Ball Of Fire, Roof Collapse: Video Shows Moment Drone Hit Kuwait Airport

Kuwait has released surveillance footage showing the moment when an Iranian drone struck Terminal 1 at Kuwait International Airport. One person, an Indian national, was killed in the attack that also injured dozens of others and caused significant damage to Kuwait's aviation infrastructure. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has denied targeting the Kuwait airport, claiming that damage was caused by a malfunctioning US-made Patriot missile that fell after failing to intercept Iranian missiles.

The footage of the strike has been published by Kuwait's General Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on X, showing the first moments of a deadly attack and the aftermath of what authorities called a "brutal Iranian aggression". The clip shows part of the terminal's roof collapsing after the projectile hits the building.

"The first moments of the brutal Iranian aggression via drones, which Terminal 1 (T1) of Kuwait International Airport was subjected to on 3 June 2026, causing loss of life, severe human injuries, and extensive material damage," the post accompanying the video read.

"The first moments following the brutal Iranian drone attack on Terminal 1 (T1) at Kuwait International Airport on 3 June 2026, which resulted in loss of life, serious injuries, and extensive material damage."

The Attack

Iranian drones heavily damaged a passenger terminal at Kuwait's main airport on Wednesday, killing one person, wounding at least 63 other people, and briefly closing the airfield. It was the latest in back-and-forth attacks by Iran and the US that tested a fragile ceasefire.

India's foreign ministry confirmed that one of its nationals was killed and several others were wounded in the airport strike. The Indian Embassy in Kuwait has said that the mission was "closely coordinating" with Kuwaiti authorities to render all possible support and assistance to the bereaved family in India and those who were injured in the attack.

The strike reinforced the risks to residents and travellers in Gulf countries that had considered themselves relative havens before the US-Israeli war with Iran.

Kuwait's military condemned the strike as an act of "criminal Iranian aggression". At the same time, Iran's Revolutionary Guards accused US forces of provoking a response by targeting a tanker and a communications tower on the country's Qeshm Island.

The attacks constitute one of the more severe tests yet of a fragile April 8 ceasefire that paused more than a month of war sparked by the US-Israeli bombing of Iran and has largely held despite sporadic exchanges of fire.