Video: Kuwait Airport Terminal Filled With Smoke After Iranian Drone Strike

Iranian drone and missile attacks hit Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday, killing at least one person and leaving several injured. The attack also caused the suspension of all air traffic.

The country called it "criminal Iranian aggression", adding the strike led to injuries and heavy material damage inside the terminal.

Terminal 1 of the airport was targeted by hostile drones that totally damaged the building, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defence said. Flights were diverted, and emergency teams were deployed to secure the area, it added.

Visuals showed thick smoke filling parts of the building. Multiple other clips showed damage inside sections of the terminal, with ceilings, walls, and glass panels shattered.

Dense grey smoke spread through the building and rose from different parts of Terminal 1. It was so intense that the visibility inside the airport was reduced to almost zero.

The footage also shows debris scattered across the ground, including broken glass and damaged structures near entry and parking areas.

Kuwait strongly condemned the attacks, saying, "They hit vital and civilian infrastructure, including Kuwait International Airport, killing one person and injuring others, in addition to causing damage to vital infrastructure, including diplomatic missions."

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait confirmed that an Indian national was killed in the attack on Kuwait airport.

"Embassy of India in Kuwait expresses its deepest condolences at the tragic demise of an Indian national due to an attack on the airport in Kuwait today," it wrote on X.

"The Embassy is in touch with the bereaved family and is closely coordinating with the Kuwaiti authorities to render all possible support and assistance to the bereaved family as well as those injured in the incident," it added.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it carried out “self-defense” strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island on June 2, after what it described as attempted attacks by Iran across the Middle East.

According to CENTCOM, two missiles fired towards Kuwait reportedly failed to reach their targets. They also said that three missiles launched towards Bahrain were stopped in the air by US and Bahraini air defence systems before they could cause damage.