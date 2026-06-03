Indian Killed In Iranian Attack On Kuwait Airport

An Indian national was killed in an attack on Kuwait International Airport, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait said in a post on X on Wednesday. The attack wounded at least 63 other people, according to the health ministry.

"63 injured individuals were received and distributed among hospitals... This includes serious injuries... including head wounds, cerebral haemorrhages, amputations and injuries resulting from explosions," health ministry spokesperson Abdullah al-Sanad said, adding that 25 ambulances were dispatched to the airport.

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait expressed its condolences in a post on X. It stated that the mission is "closely coordinating" with Kuwaiti authorities to render all possible support and assistance to the bereaved family and those who were injured in the attack.

After the strikes hit Terminal One and caused casualties and damage to airport facilities, Kuwait suspended its air traffic on Wednesday, Directorate General of Civil Aviation spokesperson Abdullah Al-Rajhi said.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Claim The Attack

Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed the attack against Kuwait and said that it was done in retaliation for the US attacks on an Iranian oil tanker and island.

"In response to this aggression, the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, which hosts helicopters, as well as the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, were targeted with missiles and drones by the Guards' forces," the Guards said in a statement on their official Telegram channel.

Gulf Condemns The Attack By Iran

"In light of Iran's repeated aggression against ... Kuwait and Bahrain, a firm, unified, and cohesive Gulf stance is imperative," UAE presidential advisor Anwar Gargash posted on social media.

"This aggression does not just target one country, it targets us all."

The Kuwaiti foreign ministry condemned an attack "that once again targeted vital and civilian infrastructure ... killing one person and injuring others".

(With inputs from agencies)