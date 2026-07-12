3 Border Posts, Offshore Oil Platform Attacked In Kuwait, 1 Injured

0One person has been injured in the attack. (Image for representaton
- Kuwait's defence ministry reported attacks on three border posts and an oil platform
- The attacks occurred during a fresh exchange of strikes between the US and Iran
- Three land border posts in northern Kuwait suffered material damage from the attack
Kuwait's defence ministry said on Sunday that three border posts and an offshore oil platform were attacked during a fresh exchange of strikes between the United States and Iran.
"Three land border posts in the north of the country were subjected to a cowardly attack, resulting in material damage," the statement said, without specifying the origin of the assault. It added that an "offshore drilling platform belonging to the Kuwait Oil Company... was targeted by a hostile drone, resulting in material damage and the injury of one worker".
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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