34 Iran Tankers Slip Past US Hormuz Blockade, With Over $900 Million In Oil: Report

US President Donald Trump has claimed that America 'totally controls' the Strait of Hormuz, that the blockade strategy had been a 'tremendous success' and that the embargo would not be lifted until a "final deal" with Iran was reached.

However, according to a Financial Times report, at least 34 tankers with links to Iran have transited past the US blockade.

On April 13, the US imposed a blockade that was supposed to 'completely halt' economic trade going in and out of Iran by sea and those vessels carrying goods that could be used by Iran in the war against the US and Israel.

Read | Iran Tanker 'Silly City' Slips Past US Blockade Despite Warning: Report

So far, only one container ship in the Gulf of Oman has been detained by US forces and one sanctioned tanker boarded in the Indo-Pacific.

The US Central Command said on Tuesday that the American forces have "directed 28 vessels to turn around or return to port" since the start of the blockade.

Since the start of the U.S. blockade against ships entering or exiting Iranian ports, U.S. forces have directed 28 vessels to turn around or return to port. pic.twitter.com/mZOq3SfxKt — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 21, 2026

Of the 34 ships that have circumvented the blockade, at least 19 are tankers linked to Iran that have exited the Gulf. The other 15 have entered the Gulf from the Arabian Sea, heading towards Iran.

Among the vessels that left, at least six were confirmed to be transporting Iranian crude oil, collectively carrying approximately 10.7 million barrels. Given that Iranian oil generally trades at a discount to Brent crude because of international sanctions, a conservative estimate of $10 per barrel below market price would place the total revenue from these shipments at roughly $910 million.

One Tanker Passes With Transponder Off

One of the vessels, Dorena, which is an Iranian-flagged supertanker, transited past the US blockade after turning off the transponder, which is a device that signals location and identity.

According to Vortexa, which provides real-time data on global waterborne oil and gas movements, the laden vessel left Iranian waters on April 17, after which two other oil tankers sailed past on April 20.

The Dorena then engaged in a ship-to-ship transfer of oil with another sanctioned vessel off the coast of Malaysia to mask the origin of oil.

Read | 3 Ships Including Iranian Vessel Attempt To Cross Hormuz Despite Blockade

Other sanctioned tankers have entered the Gulf from the Gulf of Oman, such as Murlikishan and Alicia, which were sanctioned by the US last year. These two ships crossed the Strait of Hormuz on April 14 and sailed to the norther end of the Gulf.

On April 18, Iran announced the control of the Strait of Hormuz has "reverted to its previous state" amid the continuing US naval blockade of Iranian ports.

Iran Navy Says Permission Required For Transits Through Hormuz Strait

In a post on X, the Iranian Navy said that all transits require permission from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy and that civilian vessels are permitted to go only through Iran's designated route and that military vessels are still prohibited from passing through.

It referred to the set of conditions as a "new order", stating that it aligns with the terms of the ceasefire agreement.

At least 30 vessels tried to pass through the strait after Iran announced on Saturday that it would be "completely open" but later clarified that permission would be needed for the ships to pass.

A French container ship and an Indian tanker were fired at by Iranian troops on Saturday. The report noted that shipowners have called the closure of the strait by the US and Iran a "double blockade".