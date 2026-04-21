US "Ready To Go" On War Path. Iran Prepares Fresh Targets, "Surprises"

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that the American military is "raring to go" to war with Iran if negotiations are not successful. He said that he did not want to extend a ceasefire because the US was in a great negotiating position and that they would get a great deal.

"I expect to be bombing because I think that's a better attitude to go in with. But we're ready to go. I mean, the military is raring to go," Trump said.

He said that the US military have a lot of ammo and that they have restocked.

"We're loaded up," Trump told CNBC. "We have so much ammo, so much of everything... we've used this to restock, and they probably have done a little bit of restocking.

"We're ready to go. The military is raring to go."

A day earlier, Trump told PBS that if the ceasefire with Iran expires on Tuesday, "then lots of bombs start going off."

"I mean, they're supposed to be there. We agreed to be there, although they say we didn't. But no, it was set up. And we'll see whether or not it's there. If they're not there, that's fine too," he added.

Iran's "New Surprises" Threat

Meanwhile, Iran has also said that it is prepared to go to war with "new surprises" if the possibility arises.

"Iran is fully prepared for the possibility of a new war and has prepared new surprises for a potential new round of combat," Tasnim News Agency reported.

The semi-official news agency stated that since the last two weeks, Iran has taken the possibility of the resumption of war seriously, and new target lists have been prepared.

"Accordingly, some military movements and new target lists have been prepared for this purpose," the report added.

Sources told the agency that Iran is ready to create "another hell" for the US and Israelis if another war begins.

While both the US and Iran have expressed hope of negotiating an end to the war, they have continued to escalate a standoff in and around the Hormuz Strait, the critical water passage that has emerged as a central issue in peace talks.

The current two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran is scheduled to expire on Wednesday at 5:30 am IST.

While a second round of peace talks is scheduled in Islamabad, Pakistan, their status remains uncertain. The US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance is expected to attend, but Iran has signalled it may skip the session due to recent "provocative actions".