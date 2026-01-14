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Iran Says Reopening Strait of Hormuz 'Not Possible' Under US Naval Blockade

"Reopening the Strait of Hormuz is not possible amid a blatant violation of the ceasefire," speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on X.

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Iran Says Reopening Strait of Hormuz 'Not Possible' Under US Naval Blockade
Trump announced an extension of the Iran ceasefire on Tuesday.

Iran's parliament speaker said on Wednesday that the Islamic Republic would not reopen the Strait of Hormuz as long as the US naval blockade remained in place, calling it a "blatant violation of the ceasefire".

"A complete ceasefire only has meaning if it is not violated through a naval blockade... reopening the Strait of Hormuz is not possible amid a blatant violation of the ceasefire," speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on X.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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