'Vibes All the Way Down': Iran's Jibe At Safe-Haven Tag For US Bonds

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf has stirred a debate in financial circles with a cryptic social media post on X. Amid the ongoing US-Iran war, Ghalibaf has questioned the long-held belief among global investors that US government bonds are the ultimate "safe haven" during geopolitical stress.

In his post, Ghalibaf said, "Vibe-trading digital oil is like vibe-hedging in treasuries during Hormuz risk-off. Both share one house of cards that works on paper. Difference: oil at least has Dated Brent. Treasuries? Vibes all the way down. EUCRBRDT Index GP " Follow Live Updates

At first glance, the post reads like market jargon. But it is a pointed comment on how investors reacted to the recent tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil shipping route at the centre of the latest US-Iran confrontation.

The post compares two common market reactions during crises:

Traders buying oil contracts when Middle East tensions rise

Investors rushing into US Treasuries when markets turn fearful

EUCRBRDT Index GP <GO> -- This is the command for European Dated Brent.

His argument: investors turning to US Treasuries is often driven more by habit and sentiment than by hard data. Ghalibaf contrasts this with Dated Brent, the benchmark for physical North Sea oil cargoes. Even if traders speculate in oil futures, there is still a real, physical market underneath that anchors prices. US Treasuries, he suggests, do not have a similar "physical anchor" and are priced largely on expectations, policy signals, and collective market belief.

Why Treasuries Are Called A "Safe Haven"

During global uncertainty, investors typically sell equities and buy bonds issued by the United States Department of the Treasury. This is known as a "risk-off" trade.

The logic is simple: the US government is seen as unlikely to default, and its bonds are highly liquid. This pattern has repeated during wars, financial crises, and market crashes for decades.

Ghalibaf's remark appears to question whether this behaviour is based on financial fundamentals or simply on long-standing market psychology.

The comments come at a time when oil prices have been volatile following recent incidents involving vessels near the Strait of Hormuz. A significant share of the world's crude oil passes through this narrow waterway, and any disruption tends to push prices higher almost immediately.

According to a report by the Iranian state media, the Speaker's remarks showcases "Tehran's strategic leverage over global energy flows".

What This Means For Investors

For ordinary investors, the takeaway is not that US treasuries are unsafe or that oil markets are irrational. Instead, the post highlights how:

Markets often move first on sentiment and established patterns

Asset prices can react before real economic impact is visible

Geopolitics can test long-held assumptions about "safe" assets

The Speaker's post, while political in tone, has sparked a broader conversation among traders, who have preferred US bonds over gold (also seen as a hedge) during this war.