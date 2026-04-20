Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open the week in red as Iran said it will not join a second round of peace talks after US warning of fresh airstrikes.
The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, declined 1 per cent to 24,470 on renewed tensions between US and Iran.
Here Are The LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market:-
Asia Markets Mixed With Nikkei, Kospi Up While ASX Slips
Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.76 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi gained 0.98 per cent in early trade. Australia's ASX 200 fell 0.18 per cent.
Strait Of Hormuz Shut Again After Fresh US-Iran Escalation
The Strait of Hormuz has been closed again after the US and Iran accused each other of breaking a ceasefire following attacks on ships over the weekend.
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