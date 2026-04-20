Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open the week in red as Iran said it will not join a second round of peace talks after US warning of fresh airstrikes.

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, declined 1 per cent to 24,470 on renewed tensions between US and Iran.

Here Are The LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market:-





