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Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open the week in red as Iran said it will not join a second round of peace talks after US warning of fresh airstrikes. 

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, declined 1 per cent to 24,470 on renewed tensions between US and Iran. 

Here Are The LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market:-



 

Apr 20, 2026 07:30 (IST)
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Asia Markets Mixed With Nikkei, Kospi Up While ASX Slips

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.76 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi gained 0.98 per cent in early trade. Australia's ASX 200 fell 0.18 per cent.

Apr 20, 2026 07:27 (IST)
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Strait Of Hormuz Shut Again After Fresh US-Iran Escalation

The Strait of Hormuz has been closed again after the US and Iran accused each other of breaking a ceasefire following attacks on ships over the weekend.

Apr 20, 2026 07:26 (IST)
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Is Your Savings Account Making You Poorer? Here's The Real Math

A savings account solves for immediacy in a way no other instrument fully does. But beyond that narrow role, its utility drops off quickly. Read full report here

Apr 20, 2026 07:21 (IST)
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Stock Market LIVE Updates: Check BSE Sensex Total Market Cap

At the close on Friday (April 17), the total market cap of 30 BSE Sensex companies stood at Rs 4,65,64,461.51.

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