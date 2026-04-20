Is Your Savings Account Making You Poorer? Here's The Real Math

For decades, the savings bank account has been the default home for idle money. It is simple, safe, and always within reach. But in today's investment landscape -- with high-yield options like mutual funds, debt instruments, and others -- the logic of parking large sums in a savings account is increasingly being questioned.

Across most banks in India, savings accounts offer between 2.5 per cent and 4 per cent annually. Inflation, meanwhile, tends to hover closer to 4-5 per cent. The gap isn't dramatic in a single year. Stretch it over time, and the erosion becomes harder to ignore.

"The purchasing power of every rupee parked there erodes quietly," says Nikhil Aggarwal. It's not a sudden loss. It's gradual. Which is precisely why many miss it.

'Still Relevant; Just Not For The Same Reasons'

At its core, it is still the easiest way to access cash -- instantly, without conditions. That matters more than most people admit, especially when expenses don't wait. "It is unlikely that individuals will build substantial wealth through a savings account," says Jashan Arora. "But it provides flexibility and financial stability."

That flexibility shows up in everyday life -- monthly expenses, sudden bills, short-term gaps. It also acts as a buffer, allowing investors to avoid pulling money out of longer-term investments at the wrong time.

Aditya Agrawal puts it more bluntly: keep some money there, but don't expect it to do the heavy lifting.

How Much Money To Park In Savings Account

There is no fixed percentage, but the broad rule is simple enough -- keep what you need, not what you happen to have.

For most people, that translates to one to two months of expenses in a savings account. Enough to run the household. Enough to deal with surprises.

Beyond that, the logic starts to weaken. Arora suggests treating savings as just one part of a larger emergency pool. Even within that pool, only a portion -- say 20-30 per cent -- needs to be instantly accessible. The rest can sit in instruments that are still liquid, but more productive.

Aggarwal frames it slightly differently. Build layers. Immediate cash for day-to-day needs. A second layer for emergencies. And then a third, where the money actually starts working.

This layered approach is slowly becoming the default advice among wealth managers. The first layer is obvious: money you might need today or tomorrow. The second layer is where things get interesting. Instruments like liquid mutual funds or ultra-short-duration debt funds step in here. They don't lock your money away, but they don't leave it idle either. Returns tend to be higher -- often in the 6-7 per cent range -- and access is still quick.

And then comes the longer horizon. This is where, according to Nikhil Aggarwal, "genuine wealth creation begins." Fixed-income products like corporate bonds, depending on the issuer and structure, can offer significantly higher yields -- without pushing investors fully into equity risk.

The point, he argues, is not to choose between liquidity and returns. It is to organise money so you get both -- just not from the same bucket.

The real problem isn't options. It's behaviour. If better alternatives exist, why do large balances still sit in savings accounts? Inertia plays a big role.

Salaried individuals, in particular, tend to let money accumulate in their bank accounts. Investments are often treated as something to "get to later." That later stretches.

A more effective approach is mechanical. Fix an amount. Move it out at the start of the month. Treat it like an EMI. Once automated, the decision disappears -- and so does the tendency to delay.

Alternatives To Savings Account

The list of alternatives is no longer limited or complex. Liquid funds, money market funds, sweep-in deposits -- they all attempt to solve the same problem: how to keep money accessible without leaving it idle.

"The question is no longer whether to use a savings account," says Mithil Sejpal. "It's how much to keep there." That shift -- from whether to how much -- captures the change in mindset.

There is another angle that rarely enters this conversation: security. As banking moves deeper into digital channels, savings accounts have also become a target. Phishing, OTP fraud, and account breaches are no longer edge cases.

Manish Mohta points out that while banks have strengthened systems, user behaviour remains a weak link. Basic precautions -- guarding personal information, verifying transactions -- are still critical.

Safety, in other words, is no longer just about where you keep money, but how you access it.

So, Does Saving Accounts Still Make Sense?

Yes, but only up to a point. A savings account is still essential. It solves for immediacy in a way no other instrument fully does. But beyond that narrow role, its utility drops off quickly.

Holding excess cash there may feel prudent. In reality, it often means accepting a steady loss in real terms. The shift now is subtle but important: from parking money to placing it with intent. In this environment, the biggest risk is not volatility. It is letting money sit still for too long.