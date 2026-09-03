Indians Have Already Bought Over A Million Electric Scooters This Year: Details

India's electric two-wheeler market is showing no signs of slowing down. In just the first eight months of calendar year 2026, buyers have already purchased more than 13.61 lakh electric two-wheelers, highlighting the rapid shift towards battery-powered mobility.

According to Vahan-based industry data, electric scooter and motorcycle sales reached 13,61,170 units between January and August 2026, representing a strong 60 per cent growth compared to 8,51,787 units recorded during the same period in 2025.

August Alone Saw 1.83 Lakh EVs Sold

The momentum continued in August as electric two-wheeler manufacturers collectively sold 1,82,936 units, up from 1,09,673 units in August 2025. This translates to a 67 per cent year-on-year growth, underlining the increasing acceptance of EVs across both urban and semi-urban markets.

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Interestingly, electric two-wheeler sales crossed the 2 lakh-unit mark in both June and July 2026, suggesting that the industry is consistently operating at record volumes.

TVS Motor Continues To Lead The Pack

When it comes to manufacturer rankings, TVS Motor Company remains India's largest electric two-wheeler player so far in 2026.

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The company sold 3,56,579 units between January and August, giving it a 26 per cent market share. Compared to the same period last year, TVS registered an impressive 77 per cent growth. The strong performance has largely been supported by continued demand for the TVS iQube family.

Bajaj Auto Remains Close Behind

Bajaj Auto secured the second position with sales of 3,05,226 electric two-wheelers during the first eight months of 2026.

The company currently holds a 22 per cent market share, up from 21 per cent last year. Bajaj's EV volumes rose by 69 per cent year-on-year, driven primarily by the expanding Chetak portfolio.

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Ather and Vida Post Strong Growth

Ather Energy continues to strengthen its position in the market. The Bengaluru-based EV manufacturer sold 2,29,099 units between January and August 2026, representing an 83 per cent increase over the same period last year.

The company now commands a 17 per cent market share, compared to 15 per cent a year ago.

Meanwhile, Hero MotoCorp's Vida brand recorded the fastest growth among the top four manufacturers. Sales surged 151 per cent year-on-year to 1,48,069 units, helping Vida increase its market share from 7 per cent to 11 per cent.

Top Four Brands Account For Most EV Sales

Together, TVS, Bajaj, Ather, and Vida sold 10,38,973 electric two-wheelers between January and August 2026. This means the four manufacturers account for approximately 76 per cent of India's electric two-wheeler market.

The fact that India has already crossed 13.6 lakh electric two-wheeler sales in just eight months suggests that 2026 could become the industry's biggest year yet. Rising fuel prices, expanding charging infrastructure, improved battery technology, and increasing product choices continue to drive EV adoption.

If current trends continue, India's electric two-wheeler industry could comfortably surpass previous annual sales records before the year comes to a close.