"Doctor Removed My Eyes": Uttarakhand School's Bizarre Anti-Mobile Exercise Leaves Children Screaming

A school in Uttarakhand has come under scrutiny after a bizarre anti-mobile phone activity left several children crying and screaming in fear. The incident reportedly took place at Adarsh India Montessori School in Biria Majhola, Khatima, in Udham Singh Nagar district. The school had organised the activity to warn students about excessive smartphone use and screen time.

As part of the exercise, one child was reportedly made to wear bandages over his eyes, with red-coloured liquid applied around them to make it appear as though he had suffered a serious eye injury. The child then reportedly told his classmates that he had used a mobile phone excessively and that doctors had removed both his eyes because of it.

The terrifying claim frightened the other children, several of whom began crying and screaming. In a video that has since circulated widely on social media, the children repeatedly said they would never use mobile phones again and pledged to stay away from them.

The school reportedly intended the exercise as a practical lesson about the potential effects of excessive screen time, particularly among children who spend long periods gaming or using social media.

Watch the video here:

However, the unusual method drew criticism because of the panic it created among students.

The video eventually came to the attention of local authorities, who ordered an investigation into the incident.

Udham Singh Nagar District Education Officer Harendra Kumar Mishra directed the Basic Education Officer to investigate the matter and take appropriate action based on the findings.

Khatima Sub-Divisional Magistrate Tushar Saini also acknowledged that such activities could create fear among children and that the school management had been advised to avoid programmes that could negatively affect students.

Authorities said further action would be considered after the investigation report is submitted.

(With Inputs from Vikas Kumar)