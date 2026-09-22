Stockbroking Tycoon Buys Mumbai Tower For Over Rs 700 Crore In Record Home Deal

The founder of one of India's biggest retail stockbrokers snapped up a luxury tower in Mumbai for Rs 711 crore ($74.3 million), marking the most expensive known purchase of a single residential unit in the country.

Dinesh Thakkar from Angel One Ltd. purchased the sea-facing eight-storey tower spread across 63,000 square feet (5,853 square meters) in an upscale neighborhood in Mumbai, the developer, Embassy Developments Ltd., and Thakkar said in a statement on Tuesday. Embassy's shares rose as much as 8.3% in early trade.

Thakkar's broking business was listed in Mumbai in 2020 as online trading took off during the pandemic lockdown.

The deal reflects a boom in India's luxury housing market as growing wealth and the listing of firms from smaller cities swell the ranks of the country's rich. Mumbai, home to many of the wealthiest families and business leaders, has been at the center of that expansion, with trophy homes commanding increasingly large sums.

Last year, pharmaceutical firm USV Pvt Ltd chairperson Leena Gandhi Tewari purchased a Rs 639-crore apartment, while banker Uday Kotak and his family bought a sea-facing tower for over Rs 400 crore.

"What we are witnessing is the direct translation of India's corporate wealth creation into rare, trophy real estate," said Sandeep Reddy, co-founder of property data service provider Zapkey. As many as 37 residential deals have been priced above Rs 100 crore since January 2025, totaling Rs 5,600 crore, according to Zapkey.

Luxury apartments in parts of India have been known to sell out within hours, while prices of premium apartments can rival those in parts of New York. Oberoi Realty Ltd. sold out a high-end project in Gurugram near New Delhi in "two hours," the firm said in July. Last year, DLF Ltd said it sold out apartments priced at more than $1 million each within a week of opening bookings.

Embassy Developments entered the Mumbai real estate market in January with a plan to invest Rs 4,500 crore for residential towers across the city. One of its projects in the upscale neighbourhood, where Thakkar bought his residence, has a gross development value of over Rs 3,000 crore and offers a single residence on every floor with sea-facing views.