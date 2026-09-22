2 Brothers, A Lawyer And BSc Student, Among 3 Arrested For Delhi Rape

The two brothers, who were on the run, were arrested early on Tuesday morning from their Faridabad home in Haryana for the alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old in Delhi.

The 17-year-old was gang-raped by three men posing as cops at a park near Kalkaji Mandir in South Delhi on Monday.

A case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other sections of law.

In the initial police action, one accused, Asif, was arrested after a brief exchange of fire. Police then launched a search operation to trace the remaining two accused.

The latest arrests of Hemant and Mukesh, who are brothers, have now led to the arrest of all three accused named in the case.

Hemant, who is a lawyer and practises at Saket court, used legal jargon to harass the woman, before the three men ganged up to rape her, police said.

Mukesh, Hemant's brother, is a BSc final-year student, police said.

The father of the two bothers is a practising lawyer at the Faridabad court.