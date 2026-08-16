"Own Chicken Shops": Man Who Wanted "Pure Veg" Clients For Posh Mumbai Flat

A real-estate agent who sparked controversy after saying that only "pure vegetarian" buyers should contact him for a Rs 6.5-crore flat has issued a public apology and also to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Amit Thackeray.

Bhavesh Kaware made the apology after meeting Thackeray at Shivteerth, the MNS headquarters and residence of its chief Raj Thackeray, on Saturday. The meeting followed a backlash over a video in which Kaware had advertised a nearly completed two-bedroom flat in Tardeo, one of south Mumbai's most expensive neighbourhoods, while specifically asking for vegetarian buyers.

"If my statement has hurt the sentiments of Mumbaikars, I apologise," Kaware said. "I apologise to Amit Thackeray as well as to all Mumbaikars. I do not wish to escalate the matter further. I will now proceed in accordance with the legal process."

"I have been providing housing to Marathi people and will continue to do so," he said. "I own chicken shops, and I also apologise to the customers who visit them."

The remarks came after Thackeray had reprimanded him during their meeting and told him to apologise to Mumbaikars. Thackeray told the property agent that Mumbai was already dealing with numerous problems and that there was no need to divert public attention towards an issue of this kind.

"It would have been better if you had done what you are attempting to address now, back then itself," Thackeray told him.

Thackeray also criticised videos Kaware had posted after the original controversy erupted.

"I did not like the videos you made later either; they hurt both me and the people of Mumbai," he said.

The controversy began with a video posted on Wednesday in which Kaware was seen inside a nearly completed two-bedroom apartment in an upcoming high-rise in Tardeo, a posh locality in south Mumbai. The property was described as measuring about 900 sq ft and was being offered for Rs 6.50 crore. Kaware showed viewers the apartment and pointed towards a panoramic view of south Mumbai and the sea. He also provided telephone numbers for prospective buyers.

Kaware said he wanted only "pure vegetarian clients" to contact him about the property.

The restriction prompted a flood of reactions online with many asking whether buyers would continue to have their kitchens monitored after purchasing the flat. The video was subsequently deleted by Kaware.