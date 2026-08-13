Mumbai's Rs 6.5 Crore House With 'Vegetarian-Only' Condition Sparks Outrage

In Mumbai, can what you eat decide where you are allowed to live? That uncomfortable question is back at the centre of a heated debate after a real estate agent posted a video on his Instagram handle saying people who eat mutton or fish would not be allowed to get a home in Tardeo. What may appear to be a housing preference has reopened a much older fault line in the city - over vegetarianism, dietary discrimination and whether Marathi and non-vegetarian Mumbaikars are increasingly being pushed out of neighbourhoods they have long called home.

In the video, estate agent Bhavesh Kaware is seen inside a nearly-complete two BHK house in an upcoming high-rise in South Mumbai's Tardeo locality. He invites only "pure vegetarian clients" to contact him for the 900 square feet property, which is priced Rs 6.30 crore.

Kaware gives a tour of the house that includes a panoramic view of the sprawling South Mumbai and the sea. He also mentions the numbers on which potential clients can contact him. But more than house and its location, it's the 'vegetarian only' listing that caught the eye of users online and sparked a debate.

"So after buying the flat are they monitoring the kitchen of the owners as what they are eating?" commented one user.

"Boycott and stop this project in Mumbai," said another. "What kind of criteria is this.... A flat owners food choice is their personal affair who are you to dictate food preferences to them," commented third user.

Shinde Sena youth leader Gurjyot Singh Keer was among those who reacted to the video. He not only criticised the listing, but also questioned the exclusionary condition.

The video has amassed nearly three lakh views and over 1,600 comments. However, the real estate agent has not clarified if not allowing the non-vegetarian is a rule made by the housing society or it's just a gimmick used by him to sell the property.

Nevertheless, it has generated a lot of buzz on social media because it brings back a lot of uncomfortable memories for many residents in Mumbai. Over the years, residents and prospective homebuyers have reported being denied housing because they eat meat or fish, with similar disputes reported from parts of Ghatkopar, Mulund and Kandivali. In 2017, the controversy over housing societies in Mumbai's Powai allegedly refusing flats to non-vegetarians also brought the issue into the spotlight. These episodes point to a larger question over whether Mumbai, where housing is becoming increasingly scarce and expensive, should allow a person's food habits to determine where they can live.