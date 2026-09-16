Uttarakhand Man Gifts His New Adidas Shoes To Delivery Partner Working In Slippers: "He Needed It More"

An Instagram video showing a man in Uttarakhand giving his new shoes to a delivery partner has gone viral on social media. The video, shared by Aman Sharma, begins with a text overlay saying that he gave his new shoes to his delivery partner because the worker needed them more than he did.

CCTV footage shows Sharma calling out to a delivery worker from his balcony. Sharma asks the man if he would like a pair of shoes, telling him they are new Adidas footwear. The delivery partner, who appears to be riding a bicycle and wearing slippers, stops below. Sharma then heads downstairs and hands the shoes to him.

In the video, the delivery partner looks at the shoes before leaving on his bicycle.

Explaining the gesture, Sharma said the man was a Zepto delivery partner who appeared to be working without a raincoat and was soaked from the rain. "He had no raincoat, so he was wet, and for the first time I saw someone delivering a product on time on his cycle... he had worn slippers. So I just gave him my shoes," he explained.

Watch the video here:

The gesture was loved by social media users. Many praised Sharma for helping the delivery worker and making his day. Some users also appreciated the fact that he did not reveal the delivery partner's identity.

One user wrote, "Best part: he didn't throw them from there." Another commented, "Kindness is the greatest gift one can give or receive."

A third person stated, "A ragpicker came to my house asking for old clothes and recyclable things. While talking to him, I noticed that he kept looking at my Nike shoes. I don't know what came over me at that moment, but I took them off and offered them to him. The happiness on his face was something I'll never forget. Sometimes, we don't realise how much something means to someone else until we choose to give it away."

A fourth added, "You have done a wonderful job. Doing something like this brings a deeper sense of happiness from within than what the other person feels, and it makes the whole day feel great. You should create videos that inspire others."