Tata Sierra EV Imagined As An Extreme Overlanding Machine: Watch

Tata Motors recently launched the Sierra EV, bringing back the legendary nameplate with an electric powertrain. The SUV was launched with QWD, which is basically AWD in the brand's language. To use the potential offered by the system, SRK Designs has created a digital render called the Sierra EV Overlander concept that takes the electric SUV's rugged credentials several steps further.

Based on the pictures, the concept features extensive body armour, off-road hardware and overlanding equipment, presenting a more aggressive visual identity than the standard Sierra EV and even the Safari Storme, which the brand had on sale years ago.

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Front And Rear Bumper

The concept replaces the factory front and rear bumpers with fabricated, high-clearance steel-style bumpers. These are designed to significantly improve approach and departure angles, making the vehicle better suited for steep inclines, deep ruts, and rocky trails. It is a design element often seen on vehicles used for exploring off-road trails.

The front bumper houses an electric recovery winch with a red synthetic rope and fairlead, flanked by dual red D-ring shackle mounts. Similar D-ring mounts are mirrored on the rear bumper. A tubular brush guard sits above the front bumper, carrying a wide LED light bar for improved visibility in low-light off-road conditions. At the rear, a custom swing-out tyre carrier is integrated into the bumper, allowing the Sierra EV to carry a full-size spare wheel.

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Suspension, Wheels And Side Profile

A prominent suspension lift raises the vehicle's stance, increasing ground clearance to tackle larger obstacles and uneven terrain. The standard aerodynamic wheels are replaced with custom black beadlock-style wheels, wrapped in chunky mud-terrain tyres for enhanced grip on loose surfaces.

To accommodate the wider track and larger tyres, extended unpainted black wheel arch flares have been added.

Overlanding Equipment

The roof features a robust rack system supporting a large, aerodynamic hard-shell rooftop tent, colour-matched to the vehicle's body. Orange-and-black off-road recovery boards are strapped to the sides of the tent for quick access when dealing with mud, sand or soft terrain. These additions position the concept as a self-contained overlanding vehicle capable of multi-day expeditions without external support.

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Exterior Finish And Aesthetics

The glossy factory paint is replaced with a rugged matte olive-green finish, reinforcing the tactical, expedition-ready theme. All chrome and brightwork, including window trim, flush door handles and side mirrors, have been blacked out for a stealthy appearance. The full-width LED daytime running lights, main headlamp housings and continuous rear tail light bar all feature dark, smoked tinting, further enhancing the concept's aggressive look.

Tata Sierra EV

Tata Sierra EV is sold at a starting price of Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV comes with the options of 63 kWh and 75 kWh battery pack options, with a maximum driving range of up to 665 km on a single charge. The QWD has a total output of 306 hp and 504 Nm.