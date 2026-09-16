JSW's Land Cruiser FJ Resembling Chery iCaurV23-Based SUV Patented

The design of the Chery iCaur V23-based SUV has been patented in India, signalling that the model is likely to join JSW Motors' product portfolio in the near future. While the India-spec version remains broadly similar to the international iCaur V23, the patent filing reveals several design tweaks and hints at additional features tailored for the local market.

Chery iCaur V23: Exterior Design

The overall shape of the JSW Motors version closely follows the global iCaur V23, retaining its boxy, retro-inspired profile, flared wheel arches, and side steps. Up front, it keeps the circular LED headlamps and LED daytime running lights with black surrounds, but adopts a redesigned blanked-off grille. The front bumper design appears unchanged from the international model. All of these elements, together with curved edges, are reminiscent of the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ.

In side view, the alloy-wheel design is different, and a distinct rectangular element is visible on the closed-off section between the C- and D-pillars, a detail not seen on the overseas version. The patent drawings also indicate the availability of a panoramic sunroof, which is not currently offered on the international iCaur V23. The rear end remains largely identical, with slim LED taillights and a tailgate-mounted storage box.

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Chery iCaur V23: Interior, Features

The global iCaur V23 features a minimalist cabin without a conventional instrument cluster; driver information is displayed on a 15.4-inch central touchscreen. Controls for drive mode, audio and climate are handled via rotary dials below the screen. The SUV is offered as a five-seater with leatherette upholstery.

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The India-spec JSW Motors version is expected to follow a similar interior layout, with possible changes limited to new cabin colour themes and updated seat upholstery. The inclusion of a panoramic sunroof in the patent suggests that feature content could be slightly higher than the current international specification.

Chery iCaur V23: Powertrain

Internationally, the iCaur V23 is offered with two battery options: a 59.93 kWh pack with NEDC-claimed range of around 360 km, and an 81.76 kWh pack with up to 430 km range. The smaller battery is paired with a rear-mounted motor producing 134 hp and 180 Nm (RWD), while the larger pack comes with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system delivering 208 hp and 292 Nm.

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Strategic Fit For JSW Motors

The patent filing underscores JSW Motors' intent to expand its EV line-up with distinctive, lifestyle-oriented products. By adapting the iCaur V23's rugged design and adding features such as a panoramic sunroof, the company aims to appeal to buyers seeking a blend of retro styling, electric mobility, and off-road capability.