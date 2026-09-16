Jawa All Stars 42 Bobber Presented To Greek Chess Champ Stavroula Tsolakidou

Greek chess champion Stavroula Tsolakidou has been presented with a Jawa All Stars 42 Bobber in the Silver Knight shade after being named Player of the Tournament at the fourth edition of the Global Chess League (GCL) 2026. Representing the Ganges Grandmasters, Tsolakidou played a pivotal role in helping the team secure its maiden GCL title, making her a fitting first recipient of the motorcycle conceived to honour individual excellence and team spirit.

Player Of The Tournament At Global Chess League 2026

Tsolakidou, an International Master and Woman Grandmaster, scored 21.5 points from 12 games in the league stage, including six wins and three draws. Despite a difficult start to the tournament, she produced a strong comeback and delivered consistent performances in crucial matches, earning the nickname "Greek Goddess" among fans and commentators. Her contribution was instrumental in Ganges Grandmasters' victory over defending champions Alpine SG Pipers in the final.

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The Jawa All Stars 42 Bobber Silver Knight was unveiled by Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, during the GCL 2026 opening ceremony in Bengaluru. The motorcycle is positioned as a tribute to individuals who back themselves while remaining connected to and supportive of those around them, aligning with Tsolakidou's journey of resilience and team-oriented success.

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Anupam Thareja, Co-founder of Classic Legends, noted that Tsolakidou's path stood out not only for her on-board results but also for the way she acknowledged collective support, reflecting the balance of character, individuality, and team spirit that the All Stars philosophy seeks to celebrate.

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Jawa All Stars 42 Bobber

The Silver Knight Bobber is based on Jawa's 42 Bobber platform and is powered by a 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine producing 29.5 bhp and 30 Nm of torque. It comes with a six-speed manual gearbox and dual-channel ABS as standard. Priced around Rs 2.1 lakh (ex-showroom), it is among the more accessible bobber-style motorcycles in India.

Jawa describes the Silver Knight colour as representing perseverance, courage and the ability to emerge stronger from challenges. By presenting the motorcycle to Tsolakidou, the brand is positioning her as the first real-world example of an "All Star" in its narrative.