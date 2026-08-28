Jawa 42 FJ All Stars Launched With Six New Colour Options: Check Prices

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has launched the Jawa 42 FJ All Stars range in India, introducing six new colour options for its neo-classic roadster. Prices begin at Rs 2,01,942 and go up to Rs 2,15,942 (all figures ex-showroom). The update is centred on styling, while the motorcycle's engine, chassis and key equipment remain unchanged.

Jawa 42 FJ All Stars: Colours

The Jawa 42 FJ All Stars is available in All Stars Aurora Green, All Stars Red, All Stars Matte Black with Red Clad, All Stars Matte Black with Black Clad, All Stars Nebula Blue and All Stars Chrome.

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Aurora Green and Red are the entry points to the line-up at Rs 2,01,942. The two Matte Black versions and Nebula Blue cost Rs 2,07,942 each, while the Chrome finish is the most expensive option at Rs 2,15,942.

The new range forms part of the Jawa All Stars initiative, which the company says is intended to celebrate the personality and individuality of Jawa riders. In practical terms, the All Stars treatment gives buyers a broader set of paint and finish choices without altering the familiar 42 FJ formula.

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Jawa 42 FJ All Stars: Design

The motorcycle continues with the Jawa 42 FJ's neo-classic design, combining retro-inspired proportions with a comparatively sporty stance. Its brushed aluminium fuel-tank panels remain a defining detail, lending the bike a more premium visual character.

The Chrome edition is likely to appeal to buyers who prefer a brighter, more traditional finish, while Aurora Green, Red and Nebula Blue offer more colour-led alternatives. The two matte-black treatments take a subtler approach, with the Red Clad version adding a stronger contrast around the tank area.

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Jawa 42 FJ All Stars: Engine, Hardware And Features

No mechanical changes have been made to the Jawa 42 FJ All Stars. It retains the 334cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder DOHC Alpha2 engine, which produces 29.17 PS at 7,500 rpm and 29.62 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. Power is sent to the rear wheel through a six-speed gearbox and an electronic fuel injection system.

The motorcycle is built around a double-cradle frame, with 41mm telescopic front forks and gas-filled twin rear shock absorbers with five-step preload adjustment. Braking is handled by a 320mm front disc and a 240mm rear disc, supported by standard dual-channel ABS.

It rides on a 100/90-18 front tyre and a 140/70 R17 rear tyre. Ground clearance is rated at 178mm, the seat height is 790mm and kerb weight stands at 184kg. The package also includes all-LED lighting and a fully digital instrument cluster.

Jawa's Ownership Assurance Programme is included, offering a four-year/50,000km standard warranty, optional extended warranty coverage of up to six years and roadside assistance for up to eight years.