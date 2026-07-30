Yezdi Motorcycles Launches 'Untamed Trinity' Range Ahead Of Onam Festive Season

As India gears up for the festive season, starting with Onam, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has revealed its new 2026 Yezdi line-up, dubbed the "Untamed Trinity". The rollout begins from Kerala, supported by a massive network expansion of 20 new touchpoints across the state in a single day. This brings the brand's national footprint closer to the 500-dealer milestone this year, with a clear roadmap to hit 700 touchpoints across India by FY28.

The big update for the 2026 range is the debut of highly requested, factory-fitted tubeless cross-spoke wheels on the Yezdi Adventure, starting at Rs 2.29 Lakh (ex-showroom). Alongside this mechanical upgrade, Yezdi has introduced bold new thematic color graphics across its three distinct platforms: Adventure, Roadster, and Scrambler.

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The 2026 Yezdi 'Untamed Trinity' Line-up:

1. Yezdi Adventure (Yellow Falcon)

The flagship Yellow Falcon variant directly addresses long-distance tourers by introducing tubeless cross-spoke wheels. This setup combines the impact-resistance of traditional spoke wheels with the puncture-resilience and convenience of tubeless tires.

Engine & Output: Powered by the 334cc liquid-cooled Alpha2 engine producing 29.6 Hp and 29.9 Nm of max torque.

Electronics: Equipped with traction control and three switchable ABS modes (Road, Rain, and Off-road).

Price: Rs 2,12,969 (standard spoke), Rs 2,32,969 (tubeless cross-spoke).

2. Yezdi Roadster (Green Mamba)

The Green Mamba variant brings a stealthy, premium aesthetic to the cruiser segment. It features a distinctive matte green paint scheme contrasted with a quilted Arabica-brown seat and copper decal detailing.

Engine & Transmission: 334cc liquid-cooled Alpha2 engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox with an assist-and-slipper clutch.

Price: Rs 2,05,969 (ex-showroom).

3. Yezdi Scrambler (Grey Panther)

The Grey Panther variant offers a sleek, urban-retro look. It features a metallic grey finish, ribbed Arabica-brown seat, and matching tank pads.

Engine & Output: Powered by the 334cc liquid-cooled KATAR engine, tuned to deliver Yezdi's signature "30-30-30" balance: 30 HP of power, 30 Nm of torque, and an efficient 30 km/l fuel economy.

Price: Rs 2,05,969 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

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Expanded Ownership Assurance Program

To build long-term confidence in its modern platforms, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles is bundling the 2026 range with a highly competitive after-sales package:

Warranty: A standard 4-year/50,000 km warranty (extendable up to 6 years).

Roadside Assistance (RSA): 1 year of complimentary RSA (extendable up to 8 years).

Annual Maintenance (AMC): 5-year AMC options are available across the sales network.

Bookings for the new 2026 color range are now officially open pan-India.