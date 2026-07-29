2026 Ducati Monster Design Patent Filed In India

Ducati has moved a step closer to bringing the 2026 Monster to India, with a design patent now filed in the country. The updated naked motorcycle was unveiled globally last October, and this filing strongly suggests that an India launch is no longer a distant possibility.

Design Update

The 2026 Ducati Monster is one of the most important updates to the nameplate in recent years because it restores some of the visual character that long-time fans felt had been softened in the previous generation. Ducati has brought back the Monster's familiar muscular fuel-tank proportions, and the tank itself now features vents that echo the second-generation bike.

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At the front, the headlamp gets a revised look with a circular daytime running lamp, while dynamic turn indicators are fitted at both ends. The overall shape remains compact and aggressive, but the redesign feels more in line with the classic Monster identity.

Engine And Performance

Under the bodywork, the new Monster uses Ducati's 890cc V2 engine, which is shared with the Panigale V2, Streetfighter V2 and Multistrada V2. In this application, it produces 111 hp at 9,000 rpm and 91.1 Nm at 7,250 rpm. The engine also uses variable intake valve timing, which helps broaden the torque spread and should make the bike feel more usable in everyday riding.

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The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a bidirectional quickshifter. Ducati has also moved away from Desmodromic valve actuation, which extends valve clearance inspection intervals to 45,000km. For riders, that should mean slightly easier ownership over time.

Chassis And Hardware

The Monster continues with Ducati's aluminium monocoque chassis, with the frame bolted directly to the cylinder heads and a technopolymer trellis-style subframe. Suspension is handled by a Showa USD fork at the front and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock. Braking comes from twin Brembo calipers working on 320mm front discs.

The bike also gets a new 5-inch TFT display, replacing the smaller 4.2-inch unit seen previously. That should make the dashboard feel more modern and easier to read at a glance.

India Launch

Ducati already sells most of its current global range in India, including the recently launched Multistrada V2, Streetfighter V2 S and Panigale V2 S. That makes the updated Monster a natural candidate for the next phase of the brand's India expansion. The outgoing Monster is currently priced at Rs 13.84 lakh, ex-showroom, and the new model is expected to be positioned around a similar range, though likely a little higher.