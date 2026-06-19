Ducati Desmo250 MX Breaks Cover: 5 Key Highlights

Ducati has officially expanded its motocross portfolio with the unveiling of the all-new Ducati Desmo250 MX. Nearly a year after introducing the Desmo450 MX, the Italian manufacturer has now brought a smaller and lighter machine aimed at the highly competitive MX2 category. The Ducati Desmo250 MX comes with a brand-new engine, advanced electronics, and race-focused hardware, making it one of the most exciting motocross bikes revealed this year. Here are the five key highlights of the Ducati Desmo250 MX.

Ducati Desmo250 MX: Engine

The biggest highlight of the Ducati Desmo250 MX is its newly developed 249cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. The Ducati Desmo250 MX produces 44.5 hp at 12,500 rpm and 28.3 Nm of torque at 8,800 rpm.

Like many of Ducati's performance machines, the Ducati Desmo250 MX uses the brand's signature desmodromic valve technology. This allows the engine to rev all the way up to 15,000 rpm, making it one of the highest-revving engines in its class. Power is sent to the rear wheel through a five-speed gearbox equipped with an upshift quickshifter.

Ducati Desmo250 MX: Design

The Ducati Desmo250 MX shares its overall architecture with the larger Desmo450 MX. It features a lightweight and purposeful motocross design with sharp bodywork and race-inspired styling.

The Ducati Desmo250 MX also gets a compact fuel tank, slim side panels, and a rider-focused layout designed for maximum control on off-road tracks. Its aggressive stance clearly reflects Ducati's racing intentions in the MX2 category.

Ducati Desmo250 MX: Hardware Components

The Ducati Desmo250 MX uses an aluminium perimeter frame paired with an aluminium swingarm. Suspension duties are handled by fully adjustable Showa forks and a rear monoshock, both specially tuned for the 250cc model.

Braking performance comes from Brembo calipers paired with 260 mm front and 240 mm rear Galfer discs. The Ducati Desmo250 MX rides on Pirelli Scorpion MX32 tyres and has a claimed dry weight of just 103 kg.

Ducati Desmo250 MX: Electronics Package And Features

Another major highlight of the Ducati Desmo250 MX is its impressive electronics suite. The motorcycle comes equipped with two engine maps, three levels of traction control, three levels of launch control, and two levels of engine brake adjustment.

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The Ducati Desmo250 MX also features Ducati's patented traction control system, which monitors actual rear-wheel slip for more precise intervention. Riders can configure various settings through the Ducati X-Link smartphone application.

One of the most unique features of the Ducati Desmo250 MX is its predictive maintenance system. Using a dedicated algorithm, the system calculates engine stress based on riding conditions and recommends service intervals accordingly.

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The Ducati Desmo250 MX requires valve clearance inspections after 45 hours of riding, while major engine maintenance intervals vary depending on usage patterns. This technology helps riders keep the motorcycle in peak condition while reducing unnecessary servicing.

Ducati Desmo250 MX: Launch

The Ducati Desmo250 MX will go on sale in selected European markets from July 2026, with North American deliveries beginning in August. While Ducati has not confirmed India launch plans, enthusiasts will be hoping the Ducati Desmo250 MX eventually arrives here through the brand's premium motorcycle network.