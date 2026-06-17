Hero MotoCorp Dakar Rally Rider's Advice For Beginners Is Pure Gold: Video

During Hero MotoCorp's ongoing high-altitude testing in Ladakh, Dakar Rally rider Ross Branch shared a simple yet powerful message for new motorcyclists, offering advice that feels both relatable and grounded. Branch, who rides for Hero MotoSports Rally Team, is currently in India as the company tests its upcoming adventure motorcycles, including the much-anticipated Hero Xpulse 421.

The interaction happened during a ride in Ladakh, where Hero MotoCorp had its Dakar rally bike and the Hero Xpulse 210 Rally alongside the forthcoming Xpulse 421 adventure bike. When asked what advice he would give to beginner riders, Branch kept it refreshingly straightforward and human, steering clear of technical jargon or racing cliches.

Also Read: Hero Xpulse 421 Seen Testing On Khardung-La Pass In Ladakh With Xpulse 210 Rally

"Follow your dreams," he began, calling it his first and most important piece of advice for anyone starting on motorcycles. He went on to add that riders should "always have fun", reminding beginners that riding is, at its core, a beautiful experience meant to be enjoyed, not rushed. Branch stressed the importance of enjoying "every moment" on the bike and taking things "step by step", an approach that fits well with adventure motorcycling.

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The video clip of Branch's interaction resonated strongly with new and aspiring riders, amassing over 3.5 lakh views and over thirty thousand likes with loads of comments. Many praised the advice and Ross in the comment section, while others talked about the brand's upcoming motorcycle.

It is to be noted that the Hero Xpulse 421 is likely to make its debut at EICMA next year and will be launched at a later date in the Indian market. Once launched, the motorcycle will represent the brand against models like Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and the KTM 390 Adventure in the country's flourishing middle-weight adventure tourer category.

While the specs have not been revealed, the words from Ross hint that the motorcycle might get a 450 cc engine. Until now, speculations were that the motorcycle would likely get a 420 cc single-cylinder engine.