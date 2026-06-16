Hero Xpulse 421 Seen Testing On Khardung-La Pass In Ladakh With Xpulse 210 Rally

Hero MotoCorp's upcoming middle-weight adventure motorcycle, widely anticipated to be named the Xpulse 421, has been spotted undergoing high-altitude testing in Ladakh. The latest sighting comes from Khardung La, one of the world's highest motorable passes, indicating that the company is intensifying real-world testing under extreme conditions, which is justified considering that once the sales start, the motorcycle will be one of the favoured choices for trips in the mountains.

The test mule, seen with temporary registration plates, was accompanied by a Hero Xpulse 210 and what looked like the brand's motorcycle for the Dakar rally. Testing in such demanding terrain is a crucial phase in development, as it allows engineers to evaluate engine performance, cooling efficiency, suspension behaviour, and overall durability in low oxygen levels, steep inclines, and unpredictable weather conditions.

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Despite being heavily camouflaged, the motorcycle reveals several key design elements. The Xpulse 421 appears to adopt a purposeful adventure-touring stance with upright ergonomics suited for long-distance riding. Visible features include a tall windscreen, hand guards, a long single-piece seat, wire-spoke wheels, and long-travel suspension. Additional elements such as a rear luggage rack and a high-mounted exhaust further reinforce its touring and off-road credentials.

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The front design seems to draw inspiration from rally-style motorcycles, featuring a vertically stacked layout and a prominent windscreen aimed at enhancing rider comfort over extended journeys. The cockpit area houses a large TFT display, which is likely to support navigation and smartphone connectivity features.

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Powering the upcoming model is expected to be a new 421cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine currently under development by Hero MotoCorp. While official specifications are yet to be revealed, the motor is estimated to produce around 40-45 hp, placing it in direct competition with models such as the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure.

In terms of hardware, the Xpulse 421 test bike appears to feature USD front forks, a rear monoshock, and dual-channel ABS. It is also expected to come equipped with ride-by-wire technology and multiple riding modes, aligning it with current segment expectations.

Hero MotoCorp had earlier previewed its larger-capacity adventure motorcycle plans at EICMA 2024, where design sketches were showcased. The Xpulse 421 is likely to serve as the flagship model in the Xpulse lineup, positioned above the more off-road-focused Xpulse 210, with a stronger emphasis on touring capability.

Although official launch timelines remain undisclosed, the ongoing advanced testing suggests a possible global debut at EICMA later this year, followed by an India launch in 2027. With competition intensifying in the mid-capacity adventure segment, the Xpulse 421 could play a significant role in strengthening Hero's presence in the premium motorcycle space.