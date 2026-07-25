Heroes of Kargil: The Boys Who Climbed Into Legend

There is a particular hour just before dawn in Dras, the coldest inhabited place in India, when the cold stops feeling like weather and starts feeling like a presence, something that sits on your chest and reminds you exactly where you are. Soldiers who served there describe it the same way, again and again: the silence first, so complete you can hear your own pulse, then the wind combing through bare rock, and somewhere far above, impossibly far above, a ridge line disappearing into cloud. It is a landscape built to test the limits of what a human body can endure.

In the summer of 1999, it tested something else entirely: how much of themselves a group of young men were willing to give away, one uphill step at a time, so that the rest of us would never have to know what that cold and that silence actually feel like.

This is not, first and foremost, a story about a war. Wars have strategy, maps, timelines, and committees that argue over what to call things afterwards. This is a story about sons. About boys who still called home to ask if the monsoon had reached their village. Who worried, in letters written by torchlight, about exams they'd miss and weddings they might not make it back for in time. Who teased their younger sisters over crackling phone lines days before they left, promising to bring back something from the hills. Boys who were, by any ordinary measure, still becoming themselves, and who chose, on a mountain none of us will ever climb, to finish becoming who they were destined to be.

If you have ever said goodbye to someone at a railway platform or an airport gate and felt that small, superstitious urge to hug them one second longer than usual, that is the closest most of us will ever come to understanding what hundreds of families across India lived through that summer, without knowing it yet.

An Old Trust, Broken Quietly

For years, the high posts along the Line of Control in Kargil emptied in the winter. The altitude made them uninhabitable – sixteen, seventeen, eighteen thousand feet – where even breathing is a kind of labour and where a simple cough can crack a rib, and so both sides simply left with an unspoken understanding that neither army would occupy positions no one could survive holding through the snow. It was never written down anywhere. It was just how things had always been done, the kind of quiet trust that exists between neighbours who've never quite been friends.

That trust broke sometime over the winter of 1998 into 1999, when Pakistani soldiers and irregulars slipped into the vacated Indian posts and dug in, directly above the thin ribbon of National Highway 1A that keeps Srinagar connected to Leh, the same road ordinary families travelled on buses packed with luggage and children, the same road pilgrims and traders had used for years without a second thought. By the time shepherds first noticed strange movement on the ridgelines that May, the intrusion was already deep, already armed, already looking straight down at Indian soldiers from ground that should never have been anyone's to take.

Operation Vijay was the Indian Army's answer. What followed was a war fought almost entirely uphill, young men advancing in the open, at night, on their hands and knees over loose scree, their breath fogging in the cold, towards an enemy who did not even have to aim carefully because the Indian soldiers had nowhere on that bare rock to hide.

The Boy Who Wanted More

Ask most Indians to name a hero of Kargil, and one name arrives before any other: Captain Vikram Batra, twenty-four years old, of 13 JAK Rifles. His men called him Sher Shah. Back home in Palampur, he was simply the boy who could walk into a room of strangers and somehow leave with three new friends, the one who danced without embarrassment at weddings, who loved bhangra and cricket in equal measure, who had, not so long before, been just another college student figuring out what to do with his life.

When his company captured the brutally defended Point 5140, Batra radioed the news back down the mountain. He could have reported it in the flat, procedural language of a military update. Instead, he said something that has since become a kind of national heirloom, four words a whole country has folded into its memory: Yeh Dil Maange More. This heart wants more.

It sounds, on the page, like bravado. Anyone who has watched a twenty-something friend say something a little too bold, a little too alive, right before doing something extraordinary, will recognise it instead for what it probably was: a young man's way of saying he wasn't finished giving yet. Days later, at Point 4875, he proved it in the way that costs the most. A fellow officer lay wounded in the open, exposed to enemy fire. Batra went to pull him back. His men begged him not to. He told them, in words his unit still repeats decades later, that he could not turn his back on a brother in front of him, that some fears simply mattered less than others. He carried his comrade towards safety and was hit doing it.

He never got to be twenty-five. He was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest gallantry honour, posthumously. Somewhere, there is still a mother who kept his room exactly as he left it and a twin brother, Vishal, who has spent decades walking into schools not to talk about a statue or a slogan but about a real boy, one who loved cricket, who teased his sisters mercilessly, who wanted, more than anything, simply to come home and grow old and ordinary.

The Nineteen-Year-Old Who Came Back From the Dead

Some Kargil stories are almost too extraordinary to be believed, and Yogendra Singh Yadav's is the first one soldiers themselves tell you, usually with a kind of disbelieving laugh, as if they still can't quite process it either, the way you laugh when something is too big for your face to hold any other expression.

He was nineteen. Sit with that for a second. Nineteen, an age when most young people are still arguing with their parents about curfews and college choices, not climbing a sheer, ice-slicked rock face under direct machine-gun fire. Yadav was part of the lead assault team ordered to scale the cliffs below Tiger Hill, arguably the single most important peak of the entire war, and neutralise the bunkers guarding its crest.

The enemy spotted them halfway up. Fire poured down from three separate bunkers, and most of his assault party fell within minutes – boys he had trained with, eaten with, and shared cigarettes and homesickness with the night before. Yadav was hit too and kept climbing anyway. He reached the first bunker alone and cleared it. He reached the second, absorbed more wounds, and cleared that one too. By the time he reached the third bunker, his body had already taken more damage than should have allowed him to stand, let alone fight. Yet he pressed on, neutralising the position and opening the path to Tiger Hill, whose capture would prove pivotal in turning the tide of the war.

His unit found him afterwards among the 'dead', or what they believed were the dead. He wasn't. Today, Subedar Major Yogendra Singh Yadav is not a name on a memorial wall; he is a man you can still meet, still watch cross a room, and still hear laugh at his own memory of being mistaken for gone. He places a hand on a young cadet's shoulder now and tells him, plainly, that fear never actually leaves you. You simply decide, in the moment that matters, not to listen to it.

"Keep Moving Forward"

Lieutenant Manoj Kumar Pandey believed, the way only the very young and the very committed can believe, that an officer's place was never behind his men but in front of them. He was twenty-four, leading a platoon of 1/11 Gorkha Rifles through the brutal assault on Khalubar in the Batalik sector, and he insisted, bunker after bunker, on going first, the kind of stubbornness that probably exasperated his seniors and quietly earned the devotion of every soldier who followed him.

He was wounded early and kept going. Wounded again and kept going. It was only after he had personally cleared the last enemy position on that ridge, after the objective was won, that his body finally gave out. Those who served beside him remember his final instruction to his men not as a lament but as an order, spoken the way you'd speak to a younger sibling you were trying to protect, even with your last breath: Keep moving. Finish what we started. Don't stop for me.

He too received the Param Vir Chakra. He too never reached twenty-five. In Gorkha regiments to this day, young recruits are told his story not as a tragedy to mourn, but as a standard to aspire to, proof that leadership at its finest means walking towards danger so that the men behind you do not have to face it first.

The Rifleman Who Turned The Enemy's Own Gun Around

In the Batalik sector, a young rifleman named Sanjay Kumar did something that still sounds, even in careful retelling, closer to myth than military record. As the lead scout of his assault team on Point 4875, he watched the soldiers around him fall to an enemy machine-gun nest, men whose names he almost certainly knew, whose families he had probably promised to visit one day, and charged the position alone. He took bullets to the shoulder and the thigh. He kept going, overpowered the bunker, and turned the captured gun on the very soldiers who had been firing it moments before.

He refused evacuation. Bleeding, he moved to a second bunker and did it again.

Sanjay Kumar lived. He is one of the rare Kargil heroes his country did not have to bury, only to garland, embrace, and thank in person, to watch grow into middle age, marry, become someone's father. He still speaks to army cadets today, and the line he offers them is disarmingly simple, almost gentle: courage was never the absence of fear on that mountain. It was choosing, in the space of a single breath, to move anyway.

The Names That Appear Only On Regimental Rolls

For every soldier whose story made it into a citation, a documentary, or a schoolbook, there were hundreds more whose courage was every bit as complete but whose names live now only on regimental honour rolls and on the cold stone of the war memorial in Dras, names that a mother somewhere still says out loud to herself sometimes, in an empty kitchen, just to hear them in the air again.

Major Padmapani Acharya fell metres from his objective on Lone Hill, so close to the bunkers he was trying to take that his men say the distance still haunts them, even now, even after everything else about that summer has softened with time. Captain N. Kenguruse climbed sheer rock alongside his Gorkha soldiers, clearing bunker after bunker before he was killed. Major Rajesh Singh Adhikari's last radio transmissions towards Tololing were, by every account, eerily calm, a steady voice reporting progress even as the danger around him tightened, the kind of voice a parent uses to keep a frightened child from panicking.

Captain Vijayant Thapar was twenty-two when he led his company to capture Knoll and Three Pimples above Tololing. Before he left for the front, he wrote to his parents with a clarity that still unsettles people who read it today: a young man trying, gently, almost tenderly, to prepare his mother and father for a loss he seemed to sense was coming, the way children sometimes soften bad news before they've even fully admitted it to themselves. Major Vivek Gupta commanded the assault that recaptured Tololing itself, the very first major peak retaken in the war, the battle that turned the entire momentum of the campaign, and he did not live to see how much that momentum would come to matter.

There were Havildar Bhanwar Lal Rao, Naik Digendra Kumar, Grenadier Vijay Singh, and Lance Naik Ratan Kumar Thapa. Ordinary names, in the way every hero's name is ordinary right up until the day it isn't. Each of them carried a service rifle, most likely a photograph tucked somewhere close to the chest, a mother, a fiancee, a newborn they'd barely held, and a reason to come home that the mountain, on that particular day, did not allow.

More than five hundred Indian soldiers did not come back from Kargil. Every single one of them was someone's child first, long before they were ever anyone's hero. Many were someone's husband, someone's new and barely-known father, someone's first love, and the person a sister still instinctively thinks of when something funny happens and there's no one left to tell. They came from Haryana's farms and Kerala's backwaters, from Himachal's shepherd villages and the clerks' quarters of small-town Uttar Pradesh-young men who had, for the most part, dreamed of nothing more dramatic than an ordinary life: a job, a small house, and a family that would one day forget, mercifully, that their father had once been a soldier at all.

What Gets Left Behind

There is a specific, almost unbearable cruelty to fighting at that altitude: recovering the fallen often took as long and cost as much as the battles that killed them. Some soldiers lay where they fell for days before comrades could reach them across ground that punished every step. Families far away, in villages that had never seen a mountain like the ones their sons died on, received telegrams that carried no details, only the flat, unbearable fact of loss, delivered by a stranger at the door while the rest of the world went on exactly as before, someone still hanging out washing, a kettle still on the stove.

At the Kargil War Memorial in Dras, a line from Major Dev Raj Suri is carved into the stone at its base: 'Yeh Kaho Ki Hum Jab Tak Rahein, Watan Ke Kaam Aaye' – say only this, that as long as we lived, we served the nation. It doesn't read like a boast. It reads like a request, almost shy in its modesty. A quiet request that these men be remembered not for the manner of their dying, but for the completeness with which they lived right up until the moment they didn't get to anymore.

Every July, on Kargil Vijay Diwas, that memorial fills again: veterans who fought beside the fallen, families who have carried their absence for twenty-seven years now, and ordinary citizens who simply want to stand, once, where these men stood. Mothers well into their seventies and eighties still make the journey, leaning on a son's arm or a daughter's shoulder, and still reach out to touch the letters of a name carved in stone, as if the stone might, just for a second, feel warm the way skin does. Wives who chose never to remarry still light a single lamp each evening beside a photograph that has stopped ageing, though the hands lighting it, of course, have not.

Somewhere, there is almost certainly still a cupboard with a folded uniform in it that no one has had the heart to give away. A birthday that a family marks every year with a cake no one really wants to eat but makes anyway, because not making it feels like a second loss.

A Debt That Isn't Meant To Be Repaid

It's become almost too easy to say that freedom isn't free; the phrase has been repeated so often it risks losing its weight. But stand at that memorial for even a few minutes and read the ages carved next to the names – twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four – and the cliche falls apart completely. Do the quiet arithmetic yourself: they were younger than most people reading this. These were boys who, in any fairer telling of their lives, should have been arguing about wedding dates, starting first jobs, learning badly and lovingly how to be fathers. Instead, on a mountain most of us will never see, they made a choice that most of us will never be asked to make and made it, by every account, without very much hesitation at all.

Kargil was never only a war fought between two armies over a piece of terrain. It was, in its truest sense, a test of what young men were willing to give up for each other: bunker after bunker, ridge after impossible ridge, one soldier reaching back for another with full knowledge of what that reach might cost him. Peak by peak, the ground the enemy had quietly taken was taken back, soaked in blood the mountain has never quite let go of.

Somewhere on those slopes tonight, the wind is doing exactly what it did twenty-seven years ago, moving over rock that remembers, past a highway that runs quietly beneath it because young men who deserved so much more of their own lives decided, without needing to be asked twice, to give what they had left. Buses still go up that road with sleepy children pressed against the windows, watching the mountains go by, having no idea what those slopes cost or whom.

Their names are cut into stone now. What they actually gave us is harder to carve anywhere; it lives instead in the ordinary, unremarkable, almost boring peace of a road that stays open, a border that holds, and a country that gets to go on arguing about small, forgettable things precisely because they were willing to stop arguing and simply climb.

Yeh Dil Maange More. Because of them, in some quiet, permanent way, it still does.

Twenty-seven monsoons have passed since Kargil. The peaks have not forgotten. Neither should we.