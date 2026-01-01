UP Kargil War Veteran Kills Wife, Son; Then Dies By Suicide: Cops

A 51-year-old retired army personnel, who was a Kargil war veteran, allegedly shot his wife and 16-year-old son dead at their home here in Sen Pashchim Para, before dying by suicide on a nearby railway track, police said on Monday.

The incident came to light on Monday morning when the police received information about a man being found dead on the railway track near the Kathogar-Imlipur underpass.

The body, prima facie suspected to be a case of suicide after being run over by a goods train, was identified as that of Chetram Paswan through an Aadhaar card recovered from his pocket. A motorcycle found parked nearby helped the police trace his residence.

When officers reached his house in Tulsiyapur's Nai Basti locality to inform family members, they discovered the bodies of his wife, Sunita Verma (40), and their son, Deep (16), inside the house.

According to the police, Sunita was found lying near the bed with a gunshot wound to her head, while Deep was found near the bedroom entrance with a bullet injury to his chest.

Bloodstains were visible from the kitchen to the bedroom. A licensed double-barrel (DBBL) gun was recovered from the spot, Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vipin Tada said, adding that a domestic dispute seems to have occurred late Sunday night, following which Paswan allegedly shot his wife.

The son is believed to have rushed in after hearing the gunshot and was also shot. Paswan then left the house, locked the main gate from outside, and later died by suicide on the railway track, an official said.

The ACP further said that, prima facie, the case appears to be a murder-suicide, but the exact sequence of events will be confirmed only after a detailed investigation.

"Forensic teams have collected blood samples, the weapon, CCTV footage and other evidence from the scene. All angles, including family and financial issues, are being examined," Tada said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Paswan, a native of Serua Bakhariya village in Ghatampur, had retired from the Indian Army and was working as a security guard at a bank. He was also receiving a pension. The family had moved into their newly constructed house around three months ago.

Police sources said that Paswan had earlier taken a loan of approximately Rs 12 lakh for his daughter's wedding and for the construction of his house. The amount was allegedly repaid recently after his father sold a portion of agricultural land and gave him the money. His daughter got married six months ago.

Neighbours told the police that the couple had argued late on Sunday night. However, the motive behind the killings remains unclear.

Meanwhile, Paswan's brother has alleged foul play, claiming that the war veteran "could not have committed such an act". He also questioned certain circumstances at the scene and demanded a thorough probe.

Police said that further legal action will be taken based on forensic findings and the post-mortem report.

