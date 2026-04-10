Kargil War Hero Sonam Wangchuk Dies, Defence Minister, Army Pay Tributes

Army veteran Col Sonam Wangchuk (retd), who received a Maha Vir Chakra for his gallantry in the 1999 Kargil war, passed away on Friday, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailing him as a "proud son of Ladakh" whose heroics during Operation Vijay inspired Army personnel in the demanding high-altitude conditions.

The Indian Army offered deepest condolences at the veteran's demise, saying the force stands in solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief.

In a post on X on Friday, Singh paid glowing tribute to Col Wangchuk describing him as a highly decorated officer of the Army, renowned for his gallantry, resolute leadership and unwavering commitment to duty.

Deeply saddened by the passing of Colonel Sonam Wangchuk. He was a highly decorated officer of the Indian Army, renowned for his gallantry, resolute leadership and unwavering commitment to duty. A proud son of #Ladakh, he exemplified the spirit of the region- resilient, steadfast… https://t.co/I1XBxj3eA8 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 10, 2026

"A proud son of Ladakh, he exemplified the spirit of the region -- resilient, steadfast and deeply rooted in service to the nation, while standing as a symbol of India's unity in diversity. His courageous actions of leading by personal example during Operation Vijay inspired his men under the most demanding conditions in high-altitude," he said.

Singh expressed deep sadness on the passing of the Maha Vir Chakra awardee.

The defence minister said the Kargil war hero's life remains a testament to courage, sacrifice and national integration, and his legacy will continue to inspire coming generations.

The Army in a post on X recalled him as a brave soldier, a committed leader and a son of Ladakh whose life "embodied courage, service and unity" and asserted his legacy will continue to inspire generations.

The Army also shared excerpts from the citation of his gallantry award in its post.

The Maha Vir Chakra is the second-highest military decoration in India after the Param Vir Chakra, awarded for acts of conspicuous gallantry in the presence of the enemy.

"On May 30, 1999, Major Sonam Wangchuk was leading a column of the Indus Wing, Ladakh Scouts as a part of ongoing operations during Operation Vijay in the Batalik Sector. The column was tasked to occupy Ridge Line on the Line of Control in a glaciated area at a height of about 5,500 metres. This was essential to pre-empt its occupation by the enemy and any subsequent infiltration," it says.

While moving towards the Line of Control, the enemy ambushed the column by firing from a vantage position. In the process, one NCO of Ladakh Scouts sustained fatal injuries. Major Wangchuk held his column together and in a "daring counter ambush", led a raid on the enemy position from a flank, killing two enemy personnel. The officer also recovered one heavy machine gun and one universal machine gun, ammunition, controlled stores, it added.

For this act of exceptional bravery, he was awarded the Maha Vir Chakra.

Tributes have poured in from early morning as the news of his demise became public.

Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps in a post on X said, "GOC Fire and Fury Corps and all ranks express profound grief on the untimely demise of Colonel Sonam Wangchuk, Maha Vir Chakra (retd) and extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family."

GOC Fire and Fury Corps and All Ranks express profound grief on the untimely demise of Colonel Sonam Wangchuk, MVC (Retired) and extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.



A distinguished veteran of the Kargil War, he is remembered for his exemplary courage and… pic.twitter.com/9gkcRun96z — @firefurycorps_IA (@firefurycorps) April 10, 2026

A distinguished veteran of the Kargil War, he is remembered for his exemplary courage and inspiring leadership in the Batalik Sector. His indomitable spirit and military acumen contributed significantly to the nation's success in the most challenging high altitude operations. His legacy of leadership, patriotism and unwavering commitment to duty will continue to inspire generations, it added.

The Army shared the post and further wrote: 'General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, and all ranks of the Indian Army pay heartfelt homage to Colonel Sonam Wangchuk, Maha Vir Chakra -- a brave soldier, a committed leader and a son of Ladakh whose life embodied courage, service and unity. His legacy will continue to inspire generations," offering deepest condolences with the bereaved family.

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