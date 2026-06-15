Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel, HF Deluxe Flex Fuel Get Rs 4,000 Discount Till July 2026; Check Details

Hero MotoCorp is offering a limited-period discount on its newly launched flex-fuel commuter motorcycles. Customers looking to buy the Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel or the Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel can now avail a benefit of Rs 4,000. The offer is valid till July 2026 and makes the two ethanol-compatible motorcycles more affordable than before. The Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel and Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel were launched earlier this month as part of Hero MotoCorp's efforts to promote cleaner and more sustainable mobility solutions in India.

With the latest discount in place, the Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel is now available at an effective ex-showroom price of Rs 78,710, compared to its original launch price of Rs 82,710.

Similarly, the Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel now costs Rs 68,792, down from Rs 72,792. The Rs 4,000 benefit is applicable until July 2026 and is expected to attract buyers interested in trying the latest flex-fuel technology.

Interestingly, the Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel now costs just Rs 1,153 more than the standard E20-compatible Hero Splendor+. Meanwhile, the Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel is now around Rs 1,650 cheaper than the HF Deluxe i3S Cast variant.

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What Is Special About These Flex-Fuel Bikes?

The biggest highlight of the Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel and Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel is their ability to run on E85 fuel, which consists of 85 percent ethanol and 15 percent petrol. This makes them among the first mass-market commuter motorcycles in India capable of operating on high ethanol blends.

To make the Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel and Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel compatible with E85 fuel, Hero MotoCorp has upgraded several components. These include a revised fuel pump, an additional fuel filter, and a recalibrated engine control unit (ECU) that can automatically adjust fuel delivery based on the ethanol blend being used.

Also Read: Nitin Gadkari Clears E100 Fuel Norms; Maruti Suzuki, Toyota And MG Ready For Flex-Fuel Push: Video

Engine And Performance

Powering the Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel and Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel is a 97.2cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. In E85 mode, the engine develops 8.4 bhp and 8.3 Nm of peak torque.

Hero MotoCorp claims that using E85 fuel results in a seven percent increase in power and a three percent improvement in torque compared to the standard petrol-powered versions. This means the Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel and Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel not only support cleaner fuel but also offer slightly better performance.

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The Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel and Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel are set to go on sale in Delhi and selected regions of Maharashtra from July 2026. Hero MotoCorp will gradually expand the availability of both motorcycles to more cities and states in the coming months.