Yamaha FZ Flex-Fuel Launched At Rs 1.24 Lakh Amid E20 Push

Yamaha has entered the flex-fuel motorcycle space in India with the launch of the FZ Blue Flex at Rs 1.24 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model can run on ethanol blends from E20 to E85, placing Yamaha alongside other two-wheeler makers that are responding to India's push for cleaner fuel options.

Flex-Fuel Version Of The FZ

The FZ Blue Flex is based on the familiar FZ platform, but Yamaha has made the required changes so that it can operate on higher ethanol blends. It uses the same 149 cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected single-cylinder engine found in the rest of the FZ family, though output figures have been slightly revised for flex-fuel use.

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The engine now produces 11.7 hp at 7,250 rpm and 12.8 Nm at 6,000 rpm. That is lower than the standard FZ by 0.7 hp and 0.5 Nm, which is typical for flex-fuel vehicles because ethanol has lower energy density than petrol.

Familiar Hardware

Yamaha has kept most of the hardware unchanged. The FZ Blue Flex gets the LED headlamp seen on the FZ Rave, along with the same fuel tank, faux air vents and single-piece seat. It also continues with a 5-speed gearbox, telescopic front forks, a rear monoshock and single-channel ABS.

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One key change is ground clearance. The Blue Flex has 135mm of clearance, which is lower than the 165mm offered by other FZ variants. At 139kg, it is also 3kg heavier than the FZ Rave.

Design And Availability

The motorcycle is available only in Metallic Black for now. Yamaha will sell it initially through its Blue Square premium dealerships in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

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Positioned in the middle of the nine-model FZ range, the FZ Blue Flex gives buyers a more fuel-flexible option without moving away from the familiar FZ formula. For riders who want a Yamaha commuter with ethanol compatibility, it offers that choice in a straightforward package.

What It Means For Buyers

Flex-fuel motorcycles are becoming more relevant as India expands ethanol blending in petrol. For many buyers, the appeal lies in adaptability rather than headline performance. The FZ Blue Flex fits into that space by offering a practical, city-friendly motorcycle that can handle a wider range of fuel blends.