Yamaha Aerox Electric Launched In India At Rs 2.82 Lakh; Offers 117 km Range

Yamaha has launched the Aerox-E electric scooter in India at Rs 2.82 lakh, making it the brand's most expensive model currently on sale in the country. The new EV joins Yamaha's growing two-wheeler line-up and brings the familiar Aerox design into the electric space with a stronger focus on performance and everyday usability. It is also the brand's second electric two-wheeler in India.

Powertrain And Range

The Aerox E is equipped with dual 1.5 kWh detachable battery packs and a motor that develops 9.5 kW, or 12.9 hp, of peak power along with 48 Nm of torque. Yamaha says the batteries use high-energy type cells, aimed at supporting the scooter's performance character.

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The scooter carries a claimed IDC range of 117 km, which should make it suitable for daily city use. It has a kerb weight of 139 kg, placing it 13 kg above the petrol-powered Aerox 155. While that adds some weight, Yamaha appears to have kept the overall package focused on accessible urban riding.

Riding Modes And Hardware

Yamaha has also given the Aerox-E multiple riding modes. Riders can choose from Eco, Standard and Power modes depending on traffic conditions and battery preference. There is also a Boost mode, which provides a short surge of power for quicker overtakes or a more responsive feel in city traffic.

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Braking is handled by a front disc brake with ABS and a rear disc brake, giving the scooter a setup that matches its sporty positioning. The hardware suggests that Yamaha wants the Aerox-E to feel familiar to riders who already know the petrol Aerox, while offering the lower running costs of an electric scooter.

Design And Features

Visually, the Aerox-E stays close to the petrol Aerox 155. It retains the twin-LED headlamp setup and LED tail-lamp design, keeping the same sporty silhouette that has helped the model stand out in Yamaha's scooter line-up.

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The Aerox-E gets a TFT instrument cluster with app-based connectivity. That is a different step up compared to the LCD display on the regular Aerox and should appeal to buyers looking for a more modern feature set.

Availability

The Aerox-E is currently available in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune and Chennai. With its premium pricing, sporty design and claimed 117 km range, the scooter is aimed at buyers who want an electric scooter with a more performance-oriented identity than most mainstream options.