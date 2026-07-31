14-Year-Old Saves Man Swept Away By River Using Rope During Family Vacation In US

A 14-year-old boy in Montana is being praised after he used a rope to rescue a man from a fast-moving river during a family camping trip. His quick actions helped bring the man to safety before emergency responders arrived, reported People.

Jory Thomas was camping with his family near Greycliff, about 70 miles west of Billings, during the Fourth of July weekend.

On July 5, he heard people shouting for help from the nearby Yellowstone River.

A raft and a paddleboard struck a bridge pillar, throwing four people into the river. Three managed to reach the shore, but one man was swept downstream while holding onto a cooler.

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Jory said the river current was very fast and the man was moving quickly. He added that the only thing he could focus on was helping the man get out of the water because he did not want to see anyone drown in front of him.

The teenager emptied his pockets, grabbed his lariat, a thick rope used as a rodeo lasso, and ran along the riverbank until he reached the man's position. He then threw the rope toward the man.

Jory said he luckily caught the man on the first try.

He slowly pulled the man through the chest-deep water until first responders arrived and took over the rescue.

Jory's grandmother said that after the rescue, he told his family that he thought he had just saved a life. She said they all agreed that he had. She also said his first instinct is always to help other people and that he has always been that way. According to her, the whole community is proud of him and they have received a lot of positive feedback because Jory is always ready to help someone else.

On July 21, Sweet Grass County Sheriff Alan Ronneberg and Undersheriff Ron Swanson presented Jory with a Certificate of Achievement for his actions, the Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Later, on July 27, Montana Senator Steve Daines recognised Jory as the Montanan of the Month and submitted a statement in his honour for the Congressional Record.

In the statement, Daines said Jory showed quick thinking and remained calm under pressure with bravery far beyond his years. He added that Jory's friends and family say he has always been kind and helpful and that he is a true example of the Montana spirit.