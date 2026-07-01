Ducati Panigale, Streetfighter V2 S Abandon Red In Favour Of Yellow Colour

Ducati has expanded the colour options for its middleweight performance motorcycles, introducing a new 'Ducati Yellow' shade for the Panigale V2 S and Streetfighter V2 S. The new paint scheme offers an alternative to the brand's signature red and is aimed at buyers looking for a more distinctive appearance.

New Colour Option At A Premium

The newly introduced yellow finish is available exclusively on the top-spec 'S' variants of both models. Opting for this colour comes at an additional cost, with the Panigale V2 S priced at Rs 21.86 lakh and the Streetfighter V2 S at Rs 20.20 lakh (both ex-showroom). This reflects a premium of around Rs 33,000 and Rs 32,000, respectively, over the standard Ducati Red colour option.

Limited To 'S' Variants

The 'S' variants, which now get this exclusive colour, are equipped with high-end components including Ohlins suspension at both ends. These upgrades also contribute to a slight weight reduction of just under 2 kg compared to the standard versions. By offering the new shade only on the top trims, Ducati is positioning it as a more premium and exclusive option within its lineup.

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Mechanical Specifications Unchanged

Apart from the new colour option, both motorcycles remain mechanically unchanged. The Panigale V2 S and Streetfighter V2 S continue to be powered by the 890 cc V-twin, liquid-cooled engine that produces 120 hp at 10,750 rpm and 93.3 Nm of torque at 8,250 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox, delivering the performance expected from Ducati's middleweight offerings.

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A Shift From Traditional Red

Ducati motorcycles have long been associated with the iconic red paint scheme, which continues to be the standard across most models in its portfolio. The introduction of the yellow option provides a fresh alternative for buyers who prefer a more unique visual identity.