Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf Goes On Sale On Amazon And Flipkart: Here's How To Buy

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycle has announced the sale of the latest Roadster - Red Wolf on the digital selling platforms - Amazon and Flipkart. The move strengthens the brand's digital-first approach, enabling customers to seamlessly discover and begin their ownership journey online, backed by its growing authorised dealership network.

Yezdi Red Wolf Roadster: Specs & Features

Inspired by Yezdi's 1970s legacy, the Red Wolf stands out with its deep red finish, extensive chrome detailing, and bold roadster stance. Powered by the 350 Alpha2 liquid-cooled engine with a 6-speed gearbox and assist and slipper clutch, the motorcycle delivers a refined yet engaging riding experience. Designed for long-haul comfort, it features relaxed ergonomics, dual-channel ABS, and a 12.5L fuel tank offering over 350 km range.

The Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf is priced at Rs 2,09,950 (ex-showroom Delhi) and is available across authorised dealerships, and can be purchased through Amazon.in and Flipkart.

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Here's How Online Purchase Works

Pay the ex-showroom booking amount on Amazon.in or Flipkart.

An authorised local dealer confirms the order and guides the customer for the remaining on-road payment.

Registration and insurance are completed at the dealership, followed by the final handover.

Accessories and add-ons remain dealership purchases.

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Ownership Assurance Program:

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles continues with an industry-first Ownership Assurance Program, prioritising customer satisfaction and hassle-free ownership. It includes:

4-year/50,000-km standard warranty

Extended warranty options for up to 6 years

Up to 8 years of roadside assistance

Up to 5 years AMC with nationwide coverage